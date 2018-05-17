The CEO of Emerald Development Group, Khun ‘Mai’ Sawit Ketroj, was in jail last night pending another bail hearing after ‘absconding from Court’ (not reporting to Court under the conditions of his previous bail). According to sources in Patong police, it’s believed he will be released from jail again this evening. He was released on bail on May 8 after first being arrested on May 2 as he arrived at the Phuket International Airport.

Khan ‘Mai’ is currently under investigation over alleged fraud stemming from official complaints from a long list of litigants relating to four of his Emerald Development Group properties.

The fraud charges relate to the Emerald Kalim Patong Nirvana, Emerald City Life Condo Patong, Emerald Terrace, Patong, Emerald Ao Nang Condo in Krabi and The Emerald, Central.

Last week, Tourist Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan said that the suspect had admitted that he has a lack of financial resources and that construction hadn’t commenced at some of the properties.

As of today, a barbed wire fence and billboards still adorn the front of the Emerald Central property in Kathu, which was also used as the head offices of the Emerald Development Group.

The billboards say… “This is a personal land plot which does not belong to the Emerald Development Group Co.,Ltd. Outsiders are not permitted or else legal action will be taken. Tel: 085 886 7456”

