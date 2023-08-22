Woman performs 4am temple dance after mother’s lottery-winning dream

A woman performed a temple dance at 4am after her mother had a dream. (via TikTok)

A young woman dressed in traditional Thai attire ventured into Sangkharam Temple, Chainat Province, at 4am to perform a lone ritualistic dance. TikTok user @sasita_leeya documented the unusual action, which she undertook following a dream of her mother’s about winning the lottery.

The woman, attired in a Thai traditional dress, arrived at the temple for her solo performance. She was drawn to Sangkharam Temple in Chaibadan District, Lopburi Province, after her mother dreamt of a winning lottery ticket worth over 100,000 baht, prompting her to perform the temple dance ritual.

The woman had anticipated a deserted temple at 4am, however, she was taken aback to discover the temple bustling with activity due to a fair. Stalls were lined up, and bright lights were on, but everyone was asleep, resting before the festivities.

After sharing the temple dance video, it garnered numerous comments. Many users expressed their amusement, envisioning the shock of the temple residents upon waking up to a mysterious woman performing a traditional dance in the early hours.

Responding to the comments, @sasita_leeya admitted that some people did wake up and were truly startled, at first thinking their bleary eyes and sleepy brain were witnessing a ghost emerging from a Banyan tree reported KhaoSod.

She also revealed that during her temple dance, she played soft music to accompany her movements. On August 16, following her mother’s dream, she was told to perform the ritual. The next day, whilst supporting a local snack vendor, the owner recognised her as the beautiful woman who performed the temple dance. The owner admitted that they were unsure if they had actually seen a ghost.

The young woman also recounted her eerie experience after leaving the temple, adding an otherworldly twist to her unique 4am temple dance.

“Ever since I came back from the temple, there have been strange occurrences. I wasn’t home, but my grandmother said she saw me walking around the house. For two nights, I couldn’t sleep due to fear.”