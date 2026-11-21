Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya have charged two Indonesian men after allegedly catching them at the place under a U-turn bridge where two suitcases holding 38 kilogrammes of crystal meth had been left on Wednesday, November 18. Officers are now searching for a man known as Jimmy, who the pair said gave them their orders, and for whoever left the suitcases.

The provincial governor and the provincial police chief announced the arrests yesterday, November 20, and put the value of the seized drugs at about 7.6 million baht.

A worker cutting grass found the two suitcases under the bridge over the railway at Ban Ma, in Ban Ko subdistrict, and called local police at about 10.30am. Officers opened them and found 38 bags of crystal methamphetamine, each weighing 1 kilogramme and hidden inside pouches that looked like tea packaging.

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Police judged from the state of the suitcases and the area around them that they had been left there only recently and that someone would probably come to collect them, so officers kept watch from several positions. At about 1.10pm, a car stopped near the spot and two men got out. Police said the men walked around the area while using their mobile phones, and the officers watching them then moved in to question them.

According to police, the men’s phones held a navigation app and locations sent to them by another person that matched the place where the drugs lay.

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The two men, aged 33 and 29, allegedly confessed at the arrest stage that Jimmy had sent them to collect the drugs and take them to a house in Bangkok, where they were to wait for instructions on further deliveries. Police said the men told officers they were paid 5,000 baht for each kilogramme they moved.

Police have charged both men with jointly possessing a Category 1 narcotic, methamphetamine, for sale. The early investigation suggests the batch was meant to go abroad, police said. The two men were handed to investigators at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station, and officers are tracing Jimmy, the person who left the suitcases and the wider network.

Police have found crystal meth hidden in tea packaging in other recent cases involving foreigners, including the arrest of a British man at a Sukhumvit hotel in Bangkok last year with about 1 kilogramme of the drug in ten green tea packets.

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