Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Tourist Police have started a high season crackdown on scams, theft and festival hazards at tourist destinations across the country, sending out 115 officers in Hua Hin yesterday, November 14. The operation runs until November 20 and carries on through the Loy Krathong festival, which falls on Tuesday, November 24.

Tourist Police Commissioner Phongsiam Meekhanthong led the send-off ceremony at the Hua Hin clock tower in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, and it was broadcast live to all 33 tourist police stations nationwide. The operation follows the national police chief’s policy for the busiest weeks of the year, when large numbers of Thai and foreign visitors are on the move.

Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Phongsiam said police picked Hua Hin because the seaside town is well known and popular with both Thai and foreign tourists. Officers will focus on festival venues and crowded areas, watching above all for scams and overcharging aimed at tourists and for theft, and they will also step up measures to prevent water accidents and injuries from fireworks and firecrackers.

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The Hua Hin launch came four days after the commissioner sent 100 officers, volunteers and lifeguards out on Soi Bangla, in a high season deployment in Patong that also covers Loy Krathong.

After the ceremony, Phongsiam walked through the Hua Hin night market to meet residents, vendors and tourists. Anyone who feels unsafe or needs help can call the tourist police hotline on 1155, which is staffed 24 hours a day.

Tourist Police take high season crackdown on scams nationwide from Hua Hin | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 11:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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