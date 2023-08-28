UPDATE: Thai woman stands by pregnancy truth after marriage fraud accusations

After a man filed for divorce, his wife defends herself, saying she was pregnant but hid a miscarriage, causing the couple to fight and separate. (via KhaoSod)

In an update to a previous article, every side has two stories. The woman accused of falsely claiming a pregnancy to collect a marriage dowry, only to leave her new husband just three days later is sharing her version of the events that transpired.

A 35 year old man from Kanchanaburi had been dating the woman for six months when his girlfriend convinced him of her pregnancy, leading to a rushed marriage. Within three days of the wedding, she abruptly ended the relationship, claiming a lack of affection. Adding to his shock, Aniruth found photos of her celebrating her birthday with another man after planning a surprise for her.

Before the wedding, the man, Aniruth, and his family struggled to meet the requested dowry of 60,000 baht and 2 baht of gold. After bargains, it was settled at 40,000 baht. But his investment only netted him three tumultuous days of marriage before the alleged miscarriage and separation.

Aniruth shared his experience on social media, cautioning others about his ordeal.

Meanwhile, the woman disputed the claims of a false pregnancy as a pretence to marriage (and a hefty dowry). Anirut had previously accused his wife of pretending to be pregnant to secure their marriage. Despite the separation, the woman maintained her innocence and confirmed her pregnancy. However, she admitted to a miscarriage which she failed to communicate to Anirut due to fear.

The woman had been in a relationship with Anirut for six months prior to their marriage. Upon discovering her pregnancy, she informed Anirut and they both decided to marry, holding a small ceremony at her home in Tha Muang, Kanchanaburi, on August 20.

The woman assures that she had indeed been pregnant, but had experienced bleeding shortly before their wedding. Initially unconcerned due to the minimal amount of blood, she soon noticed a change in her physical condition. The strong aversion to the smell of pork, which she had experienced at the onset of her pregnancy, had suddenly disappeared.

After conducting two home pregnancy tests, she was shocked to discover that she was no longer pregnant. Although devastated, the woman did not share this information with Anirut, aware of his strong desire to have a child. She intended to reveal the truth following their wedding, on her birthday.

On her birthday, August 23, she finally confessed to Anirut. However, he refused to believe her, accusing her of fabricating the story to leave him for another man. The woman strongly denied any such intentions, asserting that she did not marry Anirut for his wealth or possessions.

As for the controversial photograph posted on her birthday, featuring the arm of an unidentified man, the woman has clarified that it was taken during a birthday meal with friends and does not depict a new romantic partner, contrary to Anirut’s allegations.

