Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 1:54 PM
2 minutes read
Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod and Amarin TV

A motorcycle taxi rider in Nonthaburi is taking legal action against a female passenger who fabricated allegations that he attempted to sexually assault her during a journey.

The false claim gained widespread attention after the woman posted on social media that she had narrowly escaped an attempted sexual assault after attending a fan meeting for South Korean singer Jay B at Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani.

According to her original post, she hired a motorcycle taxi to travel from the venue to a hotel about four kilometres away. She alleged the rider diverted onto a dark, isolated road and touched her thigh twice during the journey.

The woman also claimed she recorded part of the incident before jumping from the motorcycle to escape, sustaining injuries that required nine stitches.

Thai woman accuses taxi rider of sexually assaulting her
Photo via Amarin TV

Her account attracted widespread support online, including a message from Jay B, who commented on her post asking, “Did you sleep well? Where are you?” Fans also expressed concern and offered encouragement.

However, some of the singer’s supporters later questioned the account and conducted their own review of the incident. They subsequently accompanied the motorcycle taxi rider to Pak Kret Police Station to file a complaint after concluding the allegations were false.

The rider, identified as Phat, told KhaoSod on July 21 that he later met the woman’s older sister at the police station.

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Photo via KhaoSod

According to Phat, the sister apologised on behalf of the family and said the woman had been experiencing mental health problems, which she claimed contributed to the false allegation.

The sister also asked to negotiate over the legal proceedings and accepted responsibility for the online abuse directed at the rider. These claims have not been independently verified.

Phat told reporters he had taken the woman via a shortcut that reduced the journey to about two kilometres instead of the usual eight-kilometre route.

Thai taxi rider denies sexually assaulting passenger
Photo via KhaoSod

He said he intended to reduce the agreed fare from 200 baht to 80 baht because of the shorter journey. According to Phat, the passenger instead paid him 100 baht, and he thanked her by saying she was “beautiful and kind.”

The rider said he does not use social media and only became aware of the allegations after staff at the Muang Thong Thani security centre informed him. He was later questioned by police, during which he denied any wrongdoing.

Phat said he is prepared to forgive the woman if she apologises publicly. He added that any compensation awarded through legal proceedings would be donated to organisations supporting stray dogs and cats, as well as people in need.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 23, 2026, 1:54 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.