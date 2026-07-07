Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 7, 2026, 4:14 PM
413 2 minutes read
Burmese man detained for assault that left Thai taxi driver blind | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ

Police arrested a Myanmar man after a Thai taxi driver accused him and four others of an assault that resulted in the loss of vision in one eye.

The 61 year old app-based taxi driver, Supachai, sought assistance from the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, stating that he had filed a complaint with Bang Kaew Police Station but had received no updates after three months.

Supachai said the incident took place on April 12 between 1pm and 2pm outside a hotel on Kingkaew Road in Bang Pli district, Samut Prakan. He reported that five Myanmar nationals, three men and two women, hired his taxi from Mo Chit Bus Terminal to the hotel.

According to Supachai, he asked the passengers whether to use a toll route due to heavy traffic, and they agreed. He paid a 50 baht toll and intended to collect the cost at the destination.

Thai taxi driver seeks justice after assault by Myanmar passengers
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรบางแก้ว สมุทรปราการ

Upon arrival, Supachai said he requested a total fare of 770 baht, including 720 baht from the meter and the 50 baht toll fee. He alleged that the passengers refused to pay the toll charge and accused him of overcharging, leading to an argument.

Supachai told Saimai Survive that the group then attacked him, repeatedly punching him until he lost consciousness. He said he later regained consciousness in hospital and did not receive any payment for the trip.

The driver stated that he sustained injuries to his right eye and a brain haemorrhage. He said medical staff later informed him that he had lost vision in his right eye. He added that he continues to experience headaches and dizziness.

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Burmese man arrested for assault on Thai taxi driver
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรบางแก้ว สมุทรปราการ

Supachai said he pursued the case with police but saw no progress, prompting him to seek support from the organisation.

Following coordination with Saimai Survive, police arrested one of the accused, 26 year old Tan Win Win, on Friday, July 3. According to police, Tan Win Win admitted to arguing with the driver over the toll fee but claimed he acted alone and that the other passengers were not involved.

Tan Win Win denied repeatedly punching the driver. He told police that he pushed Supachai, causing him to fall and hit his head on the road.

Police charged the accused with assault causing serious injury. Officers said further investigation is ongoing to identify and take action against others involved in the incident.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 7, 2026, 4:14 PM
413 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.