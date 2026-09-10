Thai mother questions son’s reported suicide at ex-husband’s home in Prachin Buri

A Thai mother is seeking a further investigation into the death of her 15 year old son in Prachin Buri province, questioning the circumstances surrounding his reported suicide.

The 39 year old Thai mother, whose identity is being withheld, sought help from Saimai Survive founder Ekaphop Lueangprasert today, September 10. She raised concerns over the death of her son, 15 year old Leo, at a house in Prachin Buri on August 3.

The mother said she had raised her son from a young age before he moved to Prachin Buri in 2024 to continue his education and stay with her ex-husband. Although they lived apart, she said they remained in regular contact.

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She described her son as quiet and said she had never noticed any unusual behaviour. Shortly before the incident, he had travelled to Pattaya with his father and appeared happy.

According to the mother, her ex-husband’s girlfriend contacted her on the afternoon of August 3 and informed her that the boy had died by suicide after shooting himself in the forehead.

She was told that her son had fired the gun with his left hand, although he was right-handed. The caller also said a suicide note had been found inside the house.

The mother said she rushed to the scene, but rescue workers had already removed her son’s body. She therefore did not see how he had been found.

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The mother added that the suicide note increased her concerns. She believed the handwriting did not belong to her son and said the language used was unlike the way he normally wrote.

The note also reportedly contained statements denying wrongdoing and said the writer did not want the matter reported in the news or to become famous. The mother questioned who had written it.

She also raised concerns about the timeline of the incident. She said her ex-husband, his girlfriend and their son returned home from Pattaya at about midnight to 1am on August 3.

She was informed that her teenage son allegedly walked to a drawer to retrieve the firearm, with his death believed to have occurred between 2am and 3am. People in nearby rooms reportedly said they did not hear a gunshot.

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The mother added that the investigation into the firearm found no fingerprints or DNA belonging to her son, despite the case being concluded as a suicide.

The mother stressed that she did not want to accuse anyone. She said she only wanted a clear answer as to whether her son died by suicide or whether another person was involved.

She therefore appealed to Saimai Survive and police to conduct a detailed review of the case, including statements from everyone who was inside the house on the day of the incident.

Local police officers who handled the case have not yet responded to the mother’s concerns or provided any clarification to the public.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.