Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover

A married Thai man filed a complaint with police, saying a mentally ill woman he had engaged in a brief sexual encounter with had sneaked into his home and kissed him before locking herself inside the accommodation.

Officers from Sri Maha Pho Police Station were called to an accommodation in Prachin Buri, where a 50 year old man requested assistance after the woman locked herself inside his room.

When police arrived, they found the man and his wife waiting outside. The man admitted in front of his wife that he had previously been involved in a sexual relationship with the woman.

He told police that they had known each other for two days before becoming intimate. According to the man, the woman later asked to move in with him, but he refused as both parties were married.

The man said that the woman’s husband later discovered the secret relationship and went to his workplace to threaten him, so he asked her to end the relationship. He cut off all contact with her and filed a police report about the threats made by her husband.

According to his account, the woman contacted him again on the day of the incident, but he did not answer her call. While he was asleep alone in his room, he said the woman entered the accommodation and kissed him.

The man said he initially believed his wife had returned home but was surprised to see the woman instead. He told officers he pushed her away and escaped from the room, after which the woman locked herself inside.

Police spent about 20 minutes negotiating with the woman before persuading her to leave the room. Officers then escorted her, along with her motorcycle, to a police vehicle before taking her home.

Speaking to the Hone Krasae programme, the man urged the woman to stop contacting him and said he would pursue legal action for trespassing if she returned.

Police told the media that the woman has been receiving treatment for mental health issues. Officers said a lack of medication may have contributed to the incident.