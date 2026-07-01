Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 4:53 PM
125 1 minute read
Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 3

A married Thai man filed a complaint with police, saying a mentally ill woman he had engaged in a brief sexual encounter with had sneaked into his home and kissed him before locking herself inside the accommodation.

Officers from Sri Maha Pho Police Station were called to an accommodation in Prachin Buri, where a 50 year old man requested assistance after the woman locked herself inside his room.

When police arrived, they found the man and his wife waiting outside. The man admitted in front of his wife that he had previously been involved in a sexual relationship with the woman.

He told police that they had known each other for two days before becoming intimate. According to the man, the woman later asked to move in with him, but he refused as both parties were married.

Thai man's affair exposed after break-in
Photo via Channel 3

The man said that the woman’s husband later discovered the secret relationship and went to his workplace to threaten him, so he asked her to end the relationship. He cut off all contact with her and filed a police report about the threats made by her husband.

According to his account, the woman contacted him again on the day of the incident, but he did not answer her call. While he was asleep alone in his room, he said the woman entered the accommodation and kissed him.

The man said he initially believed his wife had returned home but was surprised to see the woman instead. He told officers he pushed her away and escaped from the room, after which the woman locked herself inside.

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Mentally ill Thai woman breaks into lover's room
Photo via Channel 3

Police spent about 20 minutes negotiating with the woman before persuading her to leave the room. Officers then escorted her, along with her motorcycle, to a police vehicle before taking her home.

Speaking to the Hone Krasae programme, the man urged the woman to stop contacting him and said he would pursue legal action for trespassing if she returned.

Police told the media that the woman has been receiving treatment for mental health issues. Officers said a lack of medication may have contributed to the incident.

Mentally ill Thai woman breaks into lover's home to give a kiss
Photo via Channel 3

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 1, 2026, 4:53 PM
125 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.