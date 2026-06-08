Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

A Thai man killed his ex-girlfriend, a female TikTok star, in front of her son on a road in Saraburi province before committing suicide during a police pursuit on the Friendship Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima today, June 8.

Police from Mueang Saraburi Police Station were called to the scene on Phahon Yothin Road in Saraburi, where the body of the 26 year old Thai woman, Pon, was found beside her white Honda Jazz. Pon was an employee at a petrol station in the area and operated a TikTok account with over 200,000 followers.

Pon sustained gunshot wounds to the back and neck. Her two year old child was discovered inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The victim’s husband, Kla, told police he had been on a video call with her shortly before the incident. He said she had left her home in Chalermprakiat district to meet her ex-boyfriend, Beer, at the location.

According to police, Beer had previously worked as an oil tanker driver and had arranged to meet the woman, reportedly offering to provide fuel.

Investigators said they are examining possible motives, including relationship conflict and employment issues. Police told DailyNews that Pon had previously been in a relationship with Kla and had one child together before parting ways.

Pon then started a relationship with Beer, and later broke up. She then reconciled with Kla. Officers suspected the complicated relationship to be a motive for the murder.

Officers also reported that the woman had informed a workplace supervisor about alleged misconduct by Beer, which resulted in his dismissal several days prior to the incident. Police believed that this may have been another motive for the murder.

Police later tracked the suspect’s vehicle on the Friendship Highway in Nakhon Ratchasima, leading to a high-speed pursuit. The chase ended when the suspect’s car could no longer continue after a tyre failure.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found the man dead inside. Police said he is believed to have taken his own life.

KhaoSod reported that the man had contacted a friend to borrow money prior to the incident, allegedly to support an escape. During the conversation, he reportedly denied that jealousy or a romantic dispute was the motive.

The victim’s family declined further comment, stating they had already provided information to investigators.