Security guard held after breaking into influencer’s home

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 10:16 AM
175 1 minute read
Security guard held after breaking into influencer’s home | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ป๋าชู วัดเศวต

A female Thai influencer escaped through a window on a second floor after a security guard broke into her home in Nonthaburi province on June 19 with an alleged intention of sexually assaulting her.

Bancha Parnniwat, the older brother of comedian Chatchai “Ball” Jamniankun, known as Ball Chernyim, shared details of the case on his Facebook post alongside CCTV footage. He stated that the female influencer was his niece.

According to Bancha, the influencer became aware of the situation after hearing a security alarm. She checked the CCTV system on the first floor and saw the guard inside the property. She then climbed out of a bedroom window on the second floor and went to neighbours for assistance.

Police later arrested the accused, identified as Boonkhet. During questioning, he told officers he had feelings for the victim and had previously entered the house two days earlier. Fortunately, the influencer was not present during those earlier incidents.

security guard breaks into influencer's home
Photo via Facebook/ ป๋าชู วัดเศวต

Bancha also posted images from inside the property, including marks found on the floor of the woman’s walk-in wardrobe. He claimed the marks were the suspect’s semen.

In an interview with Channel 7, the influencer said she had not seen sufficient action from the housing estate management, the juristic team, or the security company following the incident.

She stated that the security company told her no sexual assault had occurred and offered compensation of 200,000 baht. According to her account, the company threatened her that she might receive less if she did not accept the offer.

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The woman said she purchased the house for more than 10 million baht and expected a secure living environment.

Thai security guard arrested for break-in
Photo via Facebook/ ป๋าชู วัดเศวต

She pointed out that the alleged actions involved a guard employed to protect residents, so she no longer felt safe living in the property and planned to sell it back to the developer. She also reported experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the event.

Bancha said he and his niece had met the security company three times but had not reached an agreement on compensation or further action.

A report by Channel 7 stated that legal proceedings against the accused have not yet been finalised. Police are continuing to gather evidence before concluding the case.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 30, 2026, 10:16 AM
175 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.