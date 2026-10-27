Father seeks justice, blaming reckless water pump placement for son’s death

The parents of a Thai man killed in a motorcycle crash in Nakhon Pathom called for a further investigation, alleging that a water pump placed across a road without adequate warning contributed to his death.

The 21 year old Thai man, Nanthakorn, and his friend died after their motorcycle struck the pump on a road behind Nakhon Pathom Central Prison on September 26 as they travelled home.

Nanthakorn’s father, 43 year old Santi, approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek answers, saying local officials should be held accountable for placing equipment across the road.

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Santi said police had initially told him that his son was at fault for passing a barrier and damaging state property. He disputed that explanation, claiming there was no warning sign or warning light at the scene and that his son had assumed the road was open.

The father said CCTV footage showed officials arriving in a pickup truck to check water levels earlier that day but allegedly failing to restore the barrier afterwards.

Santi also contacted the Department of Rural Roads to ask whether the local authorities had permission to install the water pump on the public road. He claimed permission had not been obtained before the crash and that an application was submitted only afterwards. This claim had not been independently confirmed.

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Saimai Survive contacted Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station for clarification. The superintendent said investigators had assessed the case based on available evidence and maintained that a warning sign had been present.

According to the superintendent, CCTV footage showed a pickup driver moving the warning sign aside before passing through the restricted section. The motorcyclist reportedly followed the pickup, overtook it and then struck the pump.

Police said they were continuing to examine the potential responsibility of all parties, including the SAO, the pickup driver and the deceased motorcyclist.

Residents said the pump was normally deployed when heavy rain caused flooding in the area. They added that people familiar with the roads would use an alternative route, while unfamiliar motorists might not realise the road was obstructed.

No final determination of liability was provided in the report.

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