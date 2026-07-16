Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 11:07 AM
2 minutes read
Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai driver discovered the body of an unidentified woman in the back seat of his car after arriving at his destination in Samut Prakan in the early hours of today, July 16.

The driver, 61 year old Chanasin, contacted officers from Samrong Tai Police Station after finding the body in his black Nissan sedan, which was parked at the entrance to Chao Pho Thap Samrong Shrine on Thang Rotfai Sai Kao Road in Phra Pradaeng district.

Police, forensic officers and rescuers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation attended the scene. They found the body of a woman believed to be between 60 and 70 years old seated in the back seat of the vehicle.

Investigators said the woman was leaning against the back seat and was not carrying any identification documents. An initial examination found no visible injuries or signs of assault, and officers believe she had been dead for several hours.

Thai woman found dead in man's car
Photo via DailyNews

According to police, Chanasin appeared shocked while giving his statement. He told investigators he had never met the woman and denied any involvement in her death.

Chanasin said he runs a butcher’s stall at Samrong Market. After closing his business the previous afternoon, he drove home to his condominium in Soi Wat Dan and parked the car as usual. He explained that he was unable to lock the vehicle because its locking system was broken.

The following morning, he drove to the market to prepare for work and noticed nothing unusual during the journey. As he reached for a bag on the front passenger seat shortly before arriving, he said he felt something touch his back.

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Thai driver found body of stranger in his car
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวสารเมืองปราการ

When he turned around, he saw what appeared to be a human foot. After switching on the interior light, he discovered the woman’s body in the rear seat. He told police he immediately got out of the vehicle and contacted officers.

Chanasin told investigators he believes the woman may have entered the unlocked car while it was parked, possibly to shelter from the weather or rest. He suggested she may have died from an underlying medical condition.

Officers transferred the body to the Central Institute of Forensic Science for an autopsy. Police also collected evidence, including latent fingerprints, as part of efforts to identify the woman and determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

unidentified woman found dead in car
Photo via DailyNews

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 11:07 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.