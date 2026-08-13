Air force sergeant admits drugging 3 wives, secretly filming them

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 1:35 PM
2 minutes read
Air force sergeant admits drugging 3 wives, secretly filming them | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Royal Thai Air Force sergeant in Lop Buri admitted to drugging his three wives while secretly recording them to create explicit content, after two of the women discovered intimate images and videos of themselves circulating online.

The case emerged after two Thai women, whose identities have not been disclosed, sought help from social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet after discovering their intimate material on social media platforms.

The women said they could not remember what had happened to them. Some of the material showed the women unconscious, including one image involving an unidentified man’s genitals placed on a woman’s face.

Gun investigated the reports and eventually identified one of the women’s husbands, a Royal Thai Air Force sergeant, as the source of the material.

Thai women drugged by husband
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

One woman told Gun that she met the air force sergeant in 2022. They dated for three to four months before she became pregnant and discovered that he had another wife.

The first leaked footage appeared when she was six to seven months pregnant, according to her account. Another explicit video was circulated a year later.

She said she remembered feeling intoxicated despite not drinking alcohol before losing her memory of what happened afterwards.

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The second woman also reported that intimate images and videos of her had been posted online. She said the person who uploaded the material claimed in a caption that he was looking for an anaesthetic to use on his wife and invited other men interested in sexual activity with her.

Thai air force man drugs wives and leaks their private videos
Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง ช่วยสู้

According to Amarin TV, the air force sergeant had another partner who was his legal wife. Intimate images and videos involving that woman were also circulated online.

Gun later contacted the accused air force personnel. He initially denied the allegations, but evidence found on his social media accounts contradicted his denial.

The man subsequently confessed, saying he had drugged all three wives and secretly recorded them while they were unconscious before posting the material online. He expressed guilt over his actions and apologised to the three women.

The legal wife has not publicly spoken about the case. However, the two women who approached Gun said they intended to take legal action against their husband. They also plan to seek compensation for the effects on their mental health and reputations.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 13, 2026, 1:35 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.