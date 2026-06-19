Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 3:36 PM
109 2 minutes read
Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man from Saraburi accused a lottery-selling platform of fraud after claiming he was paid only 20,000 baht despite holding winning tickets worth a total of 400,000 baht.

The 49 year old man, Boy, travelled from Saraburi to Nonthaburi to seek assistance from the Foundation Campaigning to Reclaim Social Justice over the dispute. The platform named in his complaint is reported to be one of the largest lottery-selling platforms in Saraburi.

According to Boy, he purchased nine lottery tickets through the platform’s online system on June 10. He said five of the tickets, which carried the number 349577, won the third prize in the lottery draw on June 16.

Each winning ticket is worth 80,000 baht, meaning he expected to receive a total payout of 400,000 baht. Boy said he contacted the platform to claim the prize after checking the results.

Lottery platform denies prize payment
Photo via Facebook/ ทุบข่าวนนท์

However, he alleged that the platform informed him he was entitled to only 20,000 baht rather than the full 400,000 baht. He said 20,000 baht was later transferred into his bank account.

He did not accept the reduced payout and said he has evidence supporting his claim to the full prize amount. He stated that he attempted to submit his evidence to the platform but was allegedly blocked from further contact.

Boy expressed disappointment over the incident and said he would only purchase lottery tickets in future through official Government Lottery Office channels, including the Pao Tang application.

Related Articles

Raphatsit Phatsirichaisin, deputy president of the foundation, said the organisation would coordinate with relevant government agencies to determine whether tickets bearing the winning number had already been submitted for prize collection.

Lottery-selling platform denies paying full prize
Photo via Facebook/ ทุบข่าวนนท์

Raphatsit said he would request officials to freeze the prize payout while the case is investigated. He added that he had reviewed the evidence provided by Boy and believed the documentation appeared clear.

As of now, no further updates have been reported regarding the investigation. The lottery platform accused in the complaint has not yet issued a public statement.

A similar lottery-related dispute was reported in Sukhothai earlier this month after a Thai couple were accused of stealing a first-prize winning ticket from a neighbour.

The suspects later admitted to burning the ticket in an attempt to destroy evidence and avoid legal consequences. Without the original ticket, the victim is now attempting to prove ownership in order to collect the prize through official channels.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother left to pay damage cost after son drives SUV into pool

4 minutes ago
SpaceX beyond launch day and catalysts that matter for traders | Thaiger Finance

SpaceX beyond launch day and catalysts that matter for traders

32 minutes ago
Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment

49 minutes ago
Pakistani men arrested for overpriced herbal products scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pakistani men arrested for overpriced herbal products scam

2 hours ago
Malaysian woman with large tumour turned away from Thai hospital due to lack of ID | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian woman with large tumour turned away from Thai hospital due to lack of ID

3 hours ago
Police claims affair between fitness trainer and his wife leads to fatal shooting | Thaiger Thailand News

Police claims affair between fitness trainer and his wife leads to fatal shooting

5 hours ago
Thai woman found alive in Phuket sea after suicide attempt | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai woman found alive in Phuket sea after suicide attempt

6 hours ago
16 year old boy kills girlfriend, leaves body in rubbish bin in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old boy kills girlfriend, leaves body in rubbish bin in Rayong

6 hours ago
Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers | Thaiger Tourism News

Thai railway tourism to offer OTOP products and local food to passengers

22 hours ago
Police say suspects extorting Thai-Hong Kong woman are not officers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police say suspects extorting Thai-Hong Kong woman are not officers

23 hours ago
Man drives car into pool after mum allegedly refuses to pay rent | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man drives car into pool after mum allegedly refuses to pay rent

1 day ago
Phuket Marriott Resort &#038; Spa Merlin Beach drone shields towns, turtles | Thaiger Environment News

Phuket Marriott Resort & Spa Merlin Beach drone shields towns, turtles

1 day ago
Suspect livestreams his arrest after killing, stealing Yaba from lottery vendor | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect livestreams his arrest after killing, stealing Yaba from lottery vendor

1 day ago
Koh Samui tourism leaders back &#8216;mafia crackdown&#8217; | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Samui tourism leaders back ‘mafia crackdown’

1 day ago
Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer | Thaiger Thailand News

Man saved from alleged manipulation, abuse by fortune teller influencer

1 day ago
19 year old girl takes her own life after blackmail by ex-boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

19 year old girl takes her own life after blackmail by ex-boyfriend

1 day ago
Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection | Thaiger Bangkok News

Elderly man, 75, fined for riding e-scooter through busy intersection

1 day ago
Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Fitness trainers restrain police who fatally shoots wife in Buriram

1 day ago
Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident | Thaiger Phuket News

Undefeated Stirling boxer dies after Phuket tuk-tuk accident

1 day ago
Thai-Hong Kong woman loses over 30 million baht to fortune teller and police | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Hong Kong woman loses over 30 million baht to fortune teller and police

2 days ago
Pattaya gym blamed for &#8216;sleepless nights&#8217; by local | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gym blamed for ‘sleepless nights’ by local

2 days ago
Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw | Thaiger Thailand News

Sakon Nakhon hospital director under fire for drinking beer during blood draw

2 days ago
Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall | Thaiger Thailand News

Military officer fatally shoots superior at Kalasin provincial hall

2 days ago
Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-police auditor says DJ rejects apology and chases attention

2 days ago
Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand | Thaiger Technology News

Why eSIM beats a physical SIM for life in Thailand

2 days ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 3:36 PM
109 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.