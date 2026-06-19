Saraburi man says lottery-selling platform of dodged prize payment

A Thai man from Saraburi accused a lottery-selling platform of fraud after claiming he was paid only 20,000 baht despite holding winning tickets worth a total of 400,000 baht.

The 49 year old man, Boy, travelled from Saraburi to Nonthaburi to seek assistance from the Foundation Campaigning to Reclaim Social Justice over the dispute. The platform named in his complaint is reported to be one of the largest lottery-selling platforms in Saraburi.

According to Boy, he purchased nine lottery tickets through the platform’s online system on June 10. He said five of the tickets, which carried the number 349577, won the third prize in the lottery draw on June 16.

Each winning ticket is worth 80,000 baht, meaning he expected to receive a total payout of 400,000 baht. Boy said he contacted the platform to claim the prize after checking the results.

However, he alleged that the platform informed him he was entitled to only 20,000 baht rather than the full 400,000 baht. He said 20,000 baht was later transferred into his bank account.

He did not accept the reduced payout and said he has evidence supporting his claim to the full prize amount. He stated that he attempted to submit his evidence to the platform but was allegedly blocked from further contact.

Boy expressed disappointment over the incident and said he would only purchase lottery tickets in future through official Government Lottery Office channels, including the Pao Tang application.

Raphatsit Phatsirichaisin, deputy president of the foundation, said the organisation would coordinate with relevant government agencies to determine whether tickets bearing the winning number had already been submitted for prize collection.

Raphatsit said he would request officials to freeze the prize payout while the case is investigated. He added that he had reviewed the evidence provided by Boy and believed the documentation appeared clear.

As of now, no further updates have been reported regarding the investigation. The lottery platform accused in the complaint has not yet issued a public statement.

A similar lottery-related dispute was reported in Sukhothai earlier this month after a Thai couple were accused of stealing a first-prize winning ticket from a neighbour.

The suspects later admitted to burning the ticket in an attempt to destroy evidence and avoid legal consequences. Without the original ticket, the victim is now attempting to prove ownership in order to collect the prize through official channels.