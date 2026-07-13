Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 2:21 PM
1 minute read
Samut Prakan restaurant roof falls during storm, leaving diners injured
Photo via TikTok/ เพจไลค์ สาระ

Four to five diners sustained minor injuries after the roof of a waterfront restaurant collapsed during strong winds in Samut Prakan on Saturday, July 11.

The incident occurred at about 6pm at a restaurant in Phra Samut Chedi district. The section that collapsed was a dining area extending over a fish and shrimp pond. The structure measured about six metres wide and 25 metres long. It was built with a wooden frame and topped with a thatched roof.

Video shared with Channel 7 by one of the customers showed restaurant staff lowering protective awnings around the seating area as strong winds intensified.

As conditions worsened, customers began leaving the dining area. However, the roof collapsed while several people were still trying to get to safety. Channel 7 reported that four to five customers suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Restaurant roof collapse injures diners
Photo via TikTok/ @pockygie

One diner, who shared her experience on TikTok under the account @pockygie, said she was carrying her one year old daughter when the strong winds began.

She explained that the child’s grandmother recognised the danger and took the girl before quickly heading towards safety. According to the woman, the roof collapsed before they were able to leave the area completely.

The woman said she avoided being struck because she was standing beneath one of the roof’s support beams. After freeing herself from the collapsed structure, she searched for her mother and daughter, fearing they had fallen into the water.

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Diners injured in roof collapse at restaurant in Samut Prakan
Photo via TikTok/ @pockygie

She said restaurant employees immediately joined the search, with some staff entering the pond to look for them. The woman later found her mother and daughter safe nearby.

According to her account, the restaurant waived food bills for customers affected by the incident and encouraged anyone who required medical treatment to seek reimbursement from the business.

She also praised the restaurant owner and staff for their response, saying they acted quickly to assist customers and accepted responsibility for treatment costs.

@pockygie

สดๆร้อนๆ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Pockygie – Pockygie

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 13, 2026, 2:21 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.