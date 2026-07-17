Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 1:53 PM
1 minute read
Thai driver says apology fails to stop road rage suspect from damaging car | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai driver reported a road rage incident on Nonthaburi road to police after a man climbed onto the bonnet of his pickup truck, damaged the windscreen and remained on the moving vehicle following a dispute.

The 28 year old complainant, Pornchai Praphai, filed a report with Sai Noi Police Station yesterday, July 16, after the incident, which he said occurred at about 3pm while he was travelling to Bang Bua Thong district for work.

Pornchai submitted the footage of the incident to police, and the video has since circulated widely on Thai social media. The video shows a man wearing dark blue shorts lying across the pickup’s windscreen while the vehicle is moving.

The windscreen was badly damaged, with a large hole visible in the glass. Pornchai can be heard repeatedly asking the man to stop and saying he had already apologised for the earlier road dispute.

Car damaged in road rage in Nonthaburi
Photo via ThaiRath

Speaking to Channel 7, Pornchai said the confrontation began after he changed into the left lane in front of the other vehicle. He insisted there was sufficient distance between the two vehicles and that no collision occurred.

According to Pornchai, the other driver became angry, followed him and then pulled in front of his pickup, forcing him to stop. He said he lowered his window and apologised in an attempt to end the dispute peacefully.

Pornchai said that as he prepared to continue his journey, the man got out of his vehicle, jumped onto the pickup and allegedly struck the windscreen.

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Car widescreen smashed during road dispute
Photo via ThaiRath

He told Channel 7 that he then drove away slowly, believing the man would climb down. Instead, the man remained on the bonnet and accused Pornchai of trying to hit him with the vehicle. Pornchai said he repeatedly denied any intention of causing harm and asked the man to get down.

According to Pornchai, he drove about one kilometre to a nearby petrol station. After the man climbed off the pickup, Pornchai said he immediately left the station and drove to Sai Noi Police Station to report the incident.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and other available evidence as they work to identify and question the man.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 17, 2026, 1:53 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.