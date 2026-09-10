PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnviralkul, owned a popular amulet produced by a senior monk, who was embroiled in a fraud and sex scandal, and previously praised the item as Thailand’s soft power.

The former abbot of Phuthaisawan Temple, 66 year old Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Luang Pho Atichot Dhammawaro, was arrested today, September 10, after police alleged that he misappropriated more than 92 million baht in temple funds.

Atichot was also involved in a romantic relationship with 47 year old Punyawee, a woman who worked at the temple. CCTV footage from the monk’s quarters showed the pair engaging in sexual activity on multiple occasions. Atichot formally left the monkhood this afternoon.

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Punyawee was also arrested and taken to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for questioning. Police found that some temple funds had been transferred into her bank accounts.

The former abbot was well known for producing a series of amulets. His most famous creation is the “Nuea Duang” amulet, meaning “beyond fate”, which reportedly has a value of up to three million baht.

Anutin also possessed a Nuea Duang amulet and previously wore it to work. Pictures of Anutin showcasing the amulet to journalists in October last year were reposted on social media following the monk’s arrest and scandal.

At the time, Anutin was deputy prime minister and interior minister and was speaking to the media about Thailand’s soft power. He presented the Buddha amulet as an example of Thai soft power.

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Anutin took out and displayed his necklace featuring the Nuea Duang Buddha amulet, explaining that it demonstrated Thai craftsmanship. He also highlighted that the cord was adjustable, allowing the pendant to slide up and down.

According to ThaiRath, the Nuea Duang amulet depicts Jatukham Rammathep, the revered guardian deities of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The amulet is made of solid gold and was released in 2006. It was reportedly crafted to commemorate the elevation of Phuthaisawan Temple to the status of a royal monastery.