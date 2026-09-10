PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 2:53 PM
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PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest | Thaiger
Photo via DailyNews

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Anutin Charnviralkul, owned a popular amulet produced by a senior monk, who was embroiled in a fraud and sex scandal, and previously praised the item as Thailand’s soft power.

The former abbot of Phuthaisawan Temple, 66 year old Phra Wachirayan Wi, also known as Luang Pho Atichot Dhammawaro, was arrested today, September 10, after police alleged that he misappropriated more than 92 million baht in temple funds.

Atichot was also involved in a romantic relationship with 47 year old Punyawee, a woman who worked at the temple. CCTV footage from the monk’s quarters showed the pair engaging in sexual activity on multiple occasions. Atichot formally left the monkhood this afternoon.

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Anutin owns amulet under scandal
Photo via Amarin TV

Punyawee was also arrested and taken to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) for questioning. Police found that some temple funds had been transferred into her bank accounts.

The former abbot was well known for producing a series of amulets. His most famous creation is the “Nuea Duang” amulet, meaning “beyond fate”, which reportedly has a value of up to three million baht.

Anutin also possessed a Nuea Duang amulet and previously wore it to work. Pictures of Anutin showcasing the amulet to journalists in October last year were reposted on social media following the monk’s arrest and scandal.

At the time, Anutin was deputy prime minister and interior minister and was speaking to the media about Thailand’s soft power. He presented the Buddha amulet as an example of Thai soft power.

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Monk behind Anutin's amulet arrested for fraud and sex scandal
Photo via Amarin TV

Anutin took out and displayed his necklace featuring the Nuea Duang Buddha amulet, explaining that it demonstrated Thai craftsmanship. He also highlighted that the cord was adjustable, allowing the pendant to slide up and down.

According to ThaiRath, the Nuea Duang amulet depicts Jatukham Rammathep, the revered guardian deities of Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The amulet is made of solid gold and was released in 2006. It was reportedly crafted to commemorate the elevation of Phuthaisawan Temple to the status of a royal monastery.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 10, 2026, 2:53 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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