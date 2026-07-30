Pathum Thani barrier storage site littered with thousands of used condoms

Thousands of used condoms and other discarded items were found yesterday, July 29, at a Rural Roads Department barrier storage site in Pathum Thani.

The discovery followed complaints from motorists who reported seeing numerous vehicles parked along the roadside every night on the new Ratchaphruek Road heading towards Kanchanaphisek Road in Bang Duea subdistrict.

They also expressed concern that the area could become a gathering point for illegal activity.

A short distance from the parked vehicles, reporters found the Department of Rural Roads’ concrete barrier storage area littered with discarded tissues, thousands of used condoms, lubricants, and energy drink bottles.

When visiting the site near the Department of Rural Roads’ Ratchaphruek office, reporters also found discarded underwear. Staff at the location said people were accessing the area through gaps between the stacked concrete barriers.

Some of the gaps had reportedly been modified into makeshift private spaces, with mats used as partitions and plastic sheets serving as temporary roofs.

According to a staff member, the site is intended solely for storing concrete barriers used in roadworks. They believe the discarded items were left by people using the area for sexual activity during the evening.

The staff member urged police to inspect the area more regularly, saying the location is beside a public road and unsuitable for such activity. They also expressed concern that the secluded site could become the scene of future crimes.

Police later inspected the area and confirmed that large numbers of used condoms, along with men’s and women’s underwear, were scattered around the site.

Naewna reported that officers said they would step up inspections and take legal action against anyone found breaking the law.

Another Department of Rural Roads staff member said the barrier storage yard behind the office is not enclosed by a fence, allowing people to enter the area. Staff had seen people using the site but had avoided confronting them out of concern for their own safety.

The staff said the department will discuss plans to install fencing or other barriers to prevent unauthorised access. Any work, however, will first require consultation with senior officials at the Department of Rural Roads.