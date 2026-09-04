Pathum Thani commander orders probe into police sleeping claim

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 4, 2026, 2:52 PM
1 minute read
Pathum Thani commander orders probe into police sleeping claim | Thaiger
Photo by Nithid via Getty Images

The Pathum Thani police commander ordered an internal investigation after officers at Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station were allegedly found sleeping while on duty and accused of refusing to assist a member of the public.

Last week, a Thai man told several news agencies that he went to the station after bringing a homeless woman reportedly struggling with drug addiction there in an attempt to help her. He said he hoped to ease the workload of police by bringing the woman to the station, but officers allegedly refused to assist.

The man said the station was silent when he arrived. He later discovered that all the police officers inside were asleep and said they became angry after he woke them.

Pathum Thani Provincial Police Commander Peerapol Chotikasthien
Photo via DailyNews

According to the man, the officers spoke to him rudely because he had disturbed them. He said the experience discouraged him from helping others and that he no longer wanted to act as a good Samaritan.

The incident attracted public attention, prompting Pathum Thani Provincial Police Commander Peerapol Chotikasthien to order an investigation.

Peerapol instructed the Lat Lum Kaeo Police Station superintendent to invite the man to provide further details, including which officers were on duty, who may have been negligent and which officers allegedly spoke to him inappropriately. The investigation was ordered to be completed within three days.

Peerapol said he ordered the investigation because the man did not have evidence clearly showing what happened after he entered the station. He said both sides would be treated fairly and that anyone found to have breached regulations would face disciplinary action.

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Photo via ThaiRath

The commander also emphasised that he had instructed police at every station in the province to remain ready 24 hours a day to assist the public.

A similar case was reported in June 2024, when three police officers at Mueang Kalasin Police Station were imprisoned for 30 days. One was found to have been drinking while on duty, while two others reportedly returned home to take a nap during working hours.

Another case involving inappropriate police conduct was reported in August this year, when a policeman in Phatthaling was filmed using drugs during an online training session.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 4, 2026, 2:52 PM
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