Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction

A total of 120 cats have been relocated from a rented home in Pathum Thani after the landlord required the animals to be removed by July 15. Volunteers, rescue workers and animal welfare supporters transported the cats to a newly built shelter in Khlong Luang district on July 16.

The cats had been living at a rented property in Khlong Si subdistrict, Khlong Luang district. Their owner sought public help in June after being told to vacate the property.

After the case received media attention, a donor contributed 100,000 baht towards the construction. The landlord also agreed to extend the deadline, giving the owner additional time to complete the new accommodation.

When the relocation took place on July 16, volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation joined the operation with support from actor Bin Bunluerit, who arranged enclosed pickup trucks to transport all 120 cats to Khlong Ha subdistrict.

Amarin TV reported that the animals were placed in plastic carriers holding around one to three cats each for the journey.

The teams involved said the shelter was about 90% complete. Although the owner’s living quarters remained under construction, the rooms built for the cats had already been finished, allowing the animals to be housed there before work on the rest of the property was completed.

The cat owner said finding suitable transport before the deadline had proved difficult, prompting an appeal to the Ruamkatanyu Foundation for assistance. The owner thanked donors, volunteers and rescue workers for helping complete the operation and move all of the cats safely to their new shelter.

In similar news, a two-month-old kitten has been rescued alive from the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building more than a week after the earthquake, becoming the only animal found alive at the site.