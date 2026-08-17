ONE fighter hit by van during training run, 6 days before his bout

A ONE Championship Muay Thai fighter was hit by a passenger van while out on a training run along a road in Pathum Thani, preventing him from entering the ring for an upcoming fight on August 21.

Sam Khok police were called to the accident scene on the road in Chiang Rak Noi subdistrict, Sam Khok district, at 6.30am on August 15. The injured boxer was identified as 29 year old Suriyan Thiannok, known in the industry as Suriyanlek Por Yenying.

Rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and paramedics from Sam Khok Hospital arrived at the scene to provide first aid to the injured fighter and transfer him to Sam Khok Hospital.

According to the police report, the injured boxer was found lying still in the grass beside the road, in a black sleeveless top and white boxing shorts.

A white passenger van with Ayutthaya plates was parked on the shoulder. Its front left headlight was smashed, and the bonnet was dented. The driver, 35 year old Phattarapong, was waiting at the scene, along with two or three of the fighter’s training partners.

Those training partners said three of them run that stretch regularly, and Suriyan was preparing for his fight on August 21.

They said the van came up behind them and clipped him, throwing him off the road and about 20 metres through the grass.

Sam Khok Hospital found no open wounds or fractures. He had taken a blow to the head and was later transferred to Krungsiam St Carlos Hospital for further checks and treatment.

Police took the van driver in for questioning. He told officers he had dropped company staff in Bangkok and was heading home to Bang Pa-in in Ayutthaya province. He claimed that one of the fighters, believed to be Suriyan, appeared to sway into his lane, and he could not steer clear in time.

He said he stopped, found the man thrown into the grass at the roadside, and learned afterwards that he was a well-known fighter.

The driver apologised and accepted responsibility. He emphasised that he had not been drinking or taking drugs. The legal charges issued against the driver have not been made public.

Yesterday, August 16, Suriyan took to social media to thank his fans for their encouragement and to apologise to the ONE Championship team and Myanmar boxer Saw Min Min. He said that he would not be able to fight on August 21 due to injury.

He promised his fans and the promoter that he would take good care of himself and return to the ring as soon as possible.

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