Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Police in Nonthaburi answered an unusual 3am emergency call yesterday, September 4, after a woman rang 191 asking for help with a gecko in her room.

Patrol officers from Rattanathibet Police Station responded after the station’s radio centre received the request for assistance at a dormitory in Tha Sai subdistrict, Mueang district.

When officers arrived, the woman told them a gecko had entered her room and asked them to catch and remove it.

The two officers went inside with the woman and a dormitory caretaker and searched gaps and other places where the gecko could have been hiding.

After almost 30 minutes, however, they were unable to find it.

With it already late at night, the officers stopped searching because they were concerned that further noise could disturb people in neighbouring rooms.

Amarin TV reported that officers advised the woman to contact the dormitory caretaker for help if the gecko appeared again.

Rattanathibet Police Station superintendent Pruet Chamroonsart said patrol officers are expected to respond when members of the public call for assistance, even when the problem may appear minor.

He said a person making such a call is genuinely seeking help and police should assist where they are able to do so. Pruet said the same principle applied to the gecko call.

He argued that asking an unknown person for help late at night could potentially create another problem, making police a safer first point of contact.

He added that people who cannot deal with a situation themselves can call 191, with police able to coordinate with rescue foundations or other agencies if officers cannot provide the necessary assistance.

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