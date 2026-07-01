Shop owner ‘threatens to shoot’ officers over illegal footpath goods

A grocery shop owner allegedly threatened to shoot municipal officers after they attempted to remove items obstructing a footpath in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, following complaints from residents.

Bang Bua Thong Municipality officials disclosed the incident yesterday, June 30, saying officers were inspecting the pavement outside a grocery shop on Bang Phai-Nong Phao Ngai Road after receiving complaints that goods placed outside the premises were obstructing the footpath.

The incident occurred at about 5pm on June 23 as officers prepared to remove objects from the footpath for seizure and a fine. Officials alleged that the shop owner, 67 year old Sawaeng, argued with officers and threatened to shoot them.

Police from Bang Bua Thong Police Station were then called to prevent the situation from escalating.

Matichon reported that bodycam footage released by municipal officers captured the confrontation, with Sawaeng heard saying, “I’ll shoot you all in the head.”

The shop owner’s wife, 41 year old Sripraphai, said the dispute began when officials attempted to remove an ice cooler without prior notice. She said municipal officers had previously photographed the area several times but had never informed the family whether the ice cooler could remain on the pavement.

She said the cooler contained soft drinks and beer, and despite her objections, officials continued with the removal. According to her, her husband became angry and said, “Try moving it. If anyone dares move it, I’ll shoot.”

Sripraphai said her husband did not own a gun and made the remark in anger. She added that he later apologised to the officers and acknowledged that what he had said was wrong.

Wohan Yasarnwan, head of the Bang Bua Thong Municipality Office of the Permanent Secretary, said the shop later agreed to remove the items and not place them on the footpath again.

Although the municipality will not pursue legal action over the alleged threat on this occasion, Wohan said any repeat incident could result in prosecution.

Municipal officer Akkarit Sukmano said the municipality has since cleared the footpath. He added that businesses found obstructing public footpaths may face a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 19 of the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act.