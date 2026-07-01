Shop owner ‘threatens to shoot’ officers over illegal footpath goods

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 10:18 AM
147 1 minute read
Shop owner ‘threatens to shoot’ officers over illegal footpath goods | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

A grocery shop owner allegedly threatened to shoot municipal officers after they attempted to remove items obstructing a footpath in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi, following complaints from residents.

Bang Bua Thong Municipality officials disclosed the incident yesterday, June 30, saying officers were inspecting the pavement outside a grocery shop on Bang Phai-Nong Phao Ngai Road after receiving complaints that goods placed outside the premises were obstructing the footpath.

The incident occurred at about 5pm on June 23 as officers prepared to remove objects from the footpath for seizure and a fine. Officials alleged that the shop owner, 67 year old Sawaeng, argued with officers and threatened to shoot them.

A Nonthaburi shop owner allegedly threatened to shoot municipal officers after officials removed items obstructing a public footpath.
Photo via Matichon

Police from Bang Bua Thong Police Station were then called to prevent the situation from escalating.

Matichon reported that bodycam footage released by municipal officers captured the confrontation, with Sawaeng heard saying, “I’ll shoot you all in the head.”

The shop owner’s wife, 41 year old Sripraphai, said the dispute began when officials attempted to remove an ice cooler without prior notice. She said municipal officers had previously photographed the area several times but had never informed the family whether the ice cooler could remain on the pavement.

A Nonthaburi shop owner allegedly threatened to shoot municipal officers after officials removed items obstructing a public footpath.
Photo via Matichon

She said the cooler contained soft drinks and beer, and despite her objections, officials continued with the removal. According to her, her husband became angry and said, “Try moving it. If anyone dares move it, I’ll shoot.”

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Sripraphai said her husband did not own a gun and made the remark in anger. She added that he later apologised to the officers and acknowledged that what he had said was wrong.

Wohan Yasarnwan, head of the Bang Bua Thong Municipality Office of the Permanent Secretary, said the shop later agreed to remove the items and not place them on the footpath again.

A Nonthaburi shop owner allegedly threatened to shoot municipal officers after officials removed items obstructing a public footpath.
Photo via Matichon

Although the municipality will not pursue legal action over the alleged threat on this occasion, Wohan said any repeat incident could result in prosecution.

Municipal officer Akkarit Sukmano said the municipality has since cleared the footpath. He added that businesses found obstructing public footpaths may face a fine of up to 10,000 baht under Section 19 of the Public Cleanliness and Orderliness Act.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 10:18 AM
147 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.