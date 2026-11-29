Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

A fire destroyed a rooftop brewery and restaurant on top of a riverside building in Nonthaburi this morning, November 29. Explosions rang out at intervals while firefighters evacuated residents from the floors below.

Crews brought the blaze under control in just over 20 minutes, and police said nobody was injured.

Bang Si Mueang Police Station received the alert at about 8am, Amarin TV reported. The five-storey building stands in Soi Ban Sai Ma, in the Sai Ma subdistrict of Mueang Nonthaburi district. The brewery and restaurant occupied the roof, which counts as the building’s sixth level.

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More than 10 fire engines from six local municipalities attended, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. Flames and smoke poured from the roof as crews sprayed water and moved residents of the lower floors to safety.

A deputy inspector from Bang Si Mueang Police Station said firefighters were still working when he reached the scene. He said the single-storey restaurant on the roof was completely destroyed, but nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Officers are collecting evidence at the scene and will call in forensic officers for a detailed examination.

In October last year, a fire engulfed a restaurant in Bangkok’s Royal City Avenue (RCA) entertainment district next to the Route 66 nightclub, sending thick smoke over the area, and no injuries were reported at the time.