Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rescuers caught a python of more than 3 metres yesterday, November 27, after it climbed onto the boundary wall of the agricultural cooperative office in Mueang district, Nakhon Nayok. The snake escaped into the office grounds and turned to strike at the team before a rescuer pinned its head by hand.

A woman identified only as Chalida, whose home stands next to the cooperative office in Nakhon Nayok subdistrict, alerted the Sawang Ariya Nakhon Nayok rescue unit after she saw the snake on the wall, Khaosod reported. Rescuers said the python had come out of woodland behind her house in search of food.

The team put up a ladder to reach the snake, but the python slid down the far side of the wall into the grounds of the Nakhon Nayok Agricultural Cooperative, where rescuers tracked it to a spot beside a tree. The python reared up to strike, so one rescuer circled around behind it and grabbed its head with bare hands.

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Rescuers measured the snake at more than 3 metres long and over 30 kilogrammes in weight, then put it in a fertiliser sack to release it in a natural habitat. No injuries were reported.

In July, rescuers in Pattaya needed help from two firefighters to restrain a four-metre python that had entered a chicken farm and coiled itself around one of the birds, before the snake was released into the wild.