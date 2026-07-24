Burmese woman scalds daughter for allegedly eating without permission

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 11:51 AM
1 minute read
Burmese woman scalds daughter for allegedly eating without permission | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

A 13 year old girl in Kanchanaburi province is rescued after her Myanmar mother scalded her with boiling water and prevented her from receiving treatment for several days.

The child abuse case came to light on July 23 after the village head alerted rescuers from the Pitakkarn Foundation to the incident at a home in Thong Pha Phum district. Rescuers visited the house and took the girl to Thong Pha Phum Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for extensive burns.

According to the village head, the assault occurred on July 17, but the girl’s mother, a 31 year old Myanmar national, kept her inside the house for two days without seeking medical treatment despite the severity of her injuries.

A neighbour told rescuers the girl had been subjected to previous abuse and provided videos showing earlier incidents.

Burmese mother abuses 13 year old daughter
Photo via Facebook/ มูลนิธิพิทักษ์กาญจน์ทองผาภูมิ

Initially, the mother denied intentionally injuring the girl, claiming the child had accidentally spilled hot water on herself. The girl was reluctant to speak about the incident because she feared further abuse.

DailyNews reported that the mother later admitted to pouring boiling water over the girl after becoming angry that she ate two pieces of meat without permission. The information was not confirmed by officials.

According to the report, the mother also admitted tying the girl’s arms and legs before securing her to a house pillar and pouring the hot water over her.

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The girl’s stepfather defended his wife, telling investigators the child had behavioural problems and had previously been accused of stealing from a neighbour. He claimed the punishment followed an argument over that issue.

Myanmar girl rescued from abusive mother
Photo via Facebook/ ต้นอ้อ เป็นหนึ่ง

Police took the accused to Thong Pha Phum Police Station for legal proceedings. The woman said she acted in anger and promised not to use violence against the girl again.

Police initially charged the Burmese woman with immigration-related offences for entering and living in Thailand illegally. Officers said they are continuing to gather evidence before determining additional charges relating to the child abuse.

The Pitakkarn Foundation said the girl sustained burns from her neck to her back. She remains in hospital, where she requires surgery and ongoing wound care. She is now under the protection of the Kanchanaburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 11:51 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.