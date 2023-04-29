Locals in central Thailand rally to support sour milk seller after road accident

Photo by Sanook.

In an inspiring act of kindness on Thai streets, locals in Bang Pla, in the central Samut Prakan province, united to help support a vendor whose sour milk cart met with an unfortunate accident. Typically, in Thailand, when an accident occurs, many rush to claim the belongings of the injured party. However, this situation took a different turn when nearly ten locals from the nearby Darul Ameen Muslim community came together to buy the vendor’s sour milk to help relieve her losses and offer her encouragement.

The incident occurred yesterday at around 2.30pm, when a 41 year old woman named Thanaphorn had an accident while driving her sour milk cart. She was transporting the milk with a sidecar motorbike, and she had recently collected many packs of sour milk from the distributor to sell to customers at their homes and shops. On a good day, she could earn around 300 baht from her sales.

Thanaphorn was driving her cart to deliver the sour milk to customers in Bang Pla soi 55, the location of the accident. Upon arrival, she saw that the road was under construction and there were signs warning her not to enter. Despite this, she consulted with the workers, who advised her with caution, taking the risk to maintain her daily income.

Determined to sell her sour milk, she continued driving until reaching a bridge over a canal. Due to the weight of the sidecar and loose sand on the bridge, the motorcycle lost traction and slid into the drainage channel, injuring both Thanaphorn and one of the construction workers.

Naturally, Thanaphorn was alarmed by her injuries and concerned about the damaged goods mixed with sand and dust that would no longer be sellable. To her surprise and relief, locals from the nearby Darul Ameen community arrived to support her by purchasing one or two bags of the sour milk. She felt deeply grateful for their kindness and generosity.

Following the accident, investigators from Bang Phli police station arrived on the scene, where they checked the area, spoke to witnesses and took photographs to serve as evidence. Meanwhile, Thanaphorn received assistance from emergency services and was taken to Chularat 3 Hospital for treatment. The injured construction worker was also sent to the hospital by their contractor.

This heartwarming event was a display of compassion.