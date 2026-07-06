Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 5:16 PM
109 1 minute read
Motorway guard dies of heart failure in confrontation with mentally ill man | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

A motorway security guard died of a heart failure yesterday, July 5, during an altercation with a mentally ill motorcyclist in Saraburi province. The motorcycle rider sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Officers from Nong Khae Police Station, together with rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, responded to the incident on the M6 motorway in Nong Khae district.

Police found the body of 49 year old motorway security guard Chalong Dannarong on grass beside the road. A .38 firearm, a spent cartridge and a knife were recovered nearby.

Investigators found no visible injuries on Chalong’s body during their initial examination and believe he suffered heart failure during a physical altercation with a 42 year old mentally motorcyclist, Teerachai Wisetsri.

Motorway guard dies while pursuing prohibited motorcyclist
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

According to police, Teerachai left the scene despite sustaining serious injuries, including a stab wound to his left side and a gunshot wound to his back. Officers later located and arrested him before he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Chalong’s colleague, Thammanoon Prasopthong, told police that Teerachai had been riding a motorcycle on the M6 motorway, where motorcycles are prohibited. Chalong instructed the rider to leave the motorway for safety reasons, but the motorcyclist allegedly ignored the warning and rode away.

Thammanoon said he and Chalong followed the rider separately on their motorcycles. He told investigators he later found Chalong lying unconscious beside the road but did not witness the confrontation.

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Police believe the knife recovered at the scene belonged to Teerachai, as motorway security personnel are not permitted to carry knives.

Mentally ill man kills security guard on Saraburi motorway
Photo via ThaiRath

Investigators are examining whether the suspect was injured during the struggle. Authorities have not confirmed who owned the firearm found at the scene.

Police said they will review CCTV footage from the motorway and await the results of Chalong’s autopsy examination before determining the sequence of events and any further legal action.

According to multiple Thai media reports, Teerachai previously used drugs, which may have contributed to his mental illness. The reports also stated that he had previously faced a murder charge in Khon Kaen in 2011. Police have not indicated whether either matter is connected to the current investigation.

Mentally ill man arrested after death of motorway security guard
Photo via Facebook/ Nonthawat Wisutthipat

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 5:16 PM
109 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.