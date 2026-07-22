Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 5:38 PM
2 minutes read
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ La'Litphat Prawong

A mother in Pathum Thani is calling for stronger emergency response procedures and safety in schools after her 10 year old son suffered cardiac arrest on campus and was left with severe brain damage.

The incident occurred at a school in Lam Luk Ka district at about 8am on July 8. The boy’s mother, 33 year old Lalitphat, shared her family’s experience on Facebook, saying she hoped it would encourage schools across Thailand to improve emergency preparedness and student safety.

According to Lalitphat, the school contacted her that morning to say her son was experiencing a headache along with neck and stomach pain. She said it took her about 20 minutes to reach the school.

When she arrived, she found her son unconscious in the school‘s nursing room. She said his skin had turned dark, prompting further concern.

Schoolboy suffers critical condition
Photo via Channel 7

The boy was first taken to a hospital opposite the school before being transferred to Siriraj Hospital for specialist treatment.

According to Lalitphat, doctors told her that her son’s heart had stopped for more than 10 minutes, depriving his brain of oxygen and causing severe brain damage. He remains in intensive care in a coma.

The mother said she has continued to question what happened before she arrived and what led to her son’s critical condition.

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Lalitphat said she requested CCTV footage from the school to better understand the sequence of events but alleged that the school was unable to provide the recordings.

Mother seeks clarification after son in coma
Photo via Channel 7

She stressed that she was not seeking to blame the school or its teachers. Instead, she said she wanted to raise awareness about emergency response procedures and safety protocols for students.

According to Lalitphat, she hopes her son’s experience will encourage schools to strengthen emergency preparedness and help prevent similar incidents involving other children.

In an interview with One 31, Lalitphat said doctors at Siriraj Hospital informed her that her son has severe brain swelling. She said they are currently able only to manage his symptoms and have advised that his condition is unlikely to return to normal.

School emergency response questioned after boy in coma
Photo via Facebook/ La’Litphat Prawong

According to the mother, doctors said that even if he regains consciousness, he could remain in a prolonged impaired state.

The school’s director later briefed the Pathum Thani Provincial Education Office, stating that teachers remained with the boy throughout the emergency and contacted several hospitals while waiting for his mother to arrive.

Responding to questions about CCTV footage, the school said its camera system had been out of service for more than three years because of budget constraints.

The Pathum Thani Provincial Education Office said it has launched an investigation into the incident and pledged to provide updates to the boy’s family and the public as the inquiry progresses.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 5:38 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.