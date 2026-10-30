Monk fights undertaker over barking dog at Nonthaburi temple

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 2:48 PM
1 minute read
Monk fights undertaker over barking dog at Nonthaburi temple
Photo via Facebook: เล่าข่าว ภูธรนครบาล

A Buddhist monk and a temple undertaker came to blows in Nonthaburi, leaving both needing hospital treatment after an argument reportedly started over a barking dog.

Police were called to a temple in Sai Noi district at around 7.30pm yesterday, October 29, following reports of a fight between 65 year old monk Chet and 53 year old undertaker Somchat.

Both men suffered injuries to their faces and heads. Municipal rescue workers provided first aid before taking them to a hospital.

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Police were called to a Nonthaburi temple after a monk and undertaker fought over a barking dog, leaving both needing hospital care.
Photo via tnews

Chet told police the dispute began when Somchat shouted at a barking temple dog and chased it away. The monk said he merely cleared his throat, which irritated the undertaker.

According to Chet, Somchat appeared to be drunk and confronted him. He claimed the undertaker struck him with a wooden stick and threw stones at him, injuring his ear and head.

Somchat disputed the monk’s account, claiming they had argued over funeral arrangements after Chet told him there was no money. He also said the dog had been barking on its own and that the monk had not provoked it.

The undertaker, who appeared heavily intoxicated, acknowledged that he regularly drank alcohol. He had an injury to his mouth and accused Chet of grabbing his head and banging it against the ground.

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Police were called to a Nonthaburi temple after a monk and undertaker fought over a barking dog, leaving both needing hospital care.
Photo via tnews

The temple’s abbot, however, said the argument had started over the barking dog. According to him, the monk had tried to quieten the animal, but it continued barking.

The abbot said Somchat threw objects during the dispute. Police had already visited the temple earlier that evening following an argument between the two men.

The confrontation later resumed, with both men grappling on the ground. The abbot said the monk slapped the undertaker, while the undertaker struck the monk with a wooden stick.

He added that Somchat lived at the temple and regularly became involved in arguments when drunk.

Police detained Somchat following the incident, while both men received medical treatment for their injuries.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 30, 2026, 2:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.
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