A German tourist suffered a serious foot injury after being bitten by a monitor lizard while soaking her feet at Erawan waterfall in Kanchanaburi, prompting hospital treatment.

The incident was reported yesterday, November 17, at the first tier of the waterfall in Erawan National Park. The tourist, a German woman aged around 60, sustained a large wound to her left foot.

According to Erawan National Park chief Rakchanok Phaenoi, the woman was soaking her feet when a monitor lizard approached underwater, bit her left foot and pulled it down into the water, causing the injury.

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Park staff provided immediate first aid before taking the tourist to Erawan Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital. Medical personnel subsequently arranged for her transfer to Tha Kradan Hospital for further treatment.

Rakchanok instructed staff to continue checking on the tourist until she was safe and to provide assistance until she could return from her visit safely.

The tourist had purchased accident insurance with coverage of up to 400,000 baht.

Following the incident, park officials also installed a trap to capture the monitor lizard and prevent further attacks.

Water monitors are a protected species under Thai wildlife law, which restricts what can be done with the animals once they are caught.

The species is common around water across Thailand, including in cities. Residents of Nakhon Ratchasima told reporters in February that some stretches of the city moat held 200 to 300 of the animals.

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