Missing Thai man sought after Phetchaburi boat accident sparks online appeal

A man has appealed for information on social media about his missing 25 year old brother following a boat accident in the central province of Phetchaburi. He lost contact with his brother’s partner, who was accompanying him on the trip. The incident happened on August 12, and the search is ongoing.

In a frantic Facebook post dated August 12, a distressed sibling shared a picture of Chanin Chompunthong who had reportedly had a boat accident. Chanin’s boat had capsized in the waters while he was visiting a resort in Bangtaboon, Phetchaburi with his partner.

“My brother’s girlfriend called me to tell me about the drowning, and I haven’t been able to get in touch with her or my brother since then (their battery might have died). I only have a little information because his girlfriend was also in shock. If anyone has any information or is near the area, please help.”

The boat they were on was capsizing in the rough waters of a severe storm. Setting out with harmless intentions of a sunset boat cruise, things spiralled out of control quickly. The captain found his boat caught in an elephant-trunk storm, another name for a tornado, when the accident occurred.

In the harsh weather, the boat capsized, leaving two people missing. Neither of the missing people were reportedly wearing life jackets.

The Facebook post received numerous responses from people expressing their concerns and sharing their hopes for Chanin’s safe return. Officials have been mobilising resources in the search effort but as of now, no one has been found.

After the storm and the boat accident, the missing passenger’s brother tried to contact him and his girlfriend, but so far there has been no response.

