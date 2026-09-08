Nonthaburi businesswoman doubles reward for missing cat to 100,000 baht

A businesswoman in Nonthaburi is offering 100,000 baht as a reward for the return of her missing Scottish Fold cat, which disappeared from her home in August.

The two year old male cat, named Chang An, has an all-grey coat and yellow eyes. Missing posters have been placed around the Q House Avenue village on Rama 5 Road, where Chang An lived with his owner, and in nearby areas, but the family has yet to receive any information about his whereabouts.

Chang An’s owner, 54 year old Thanatsorn, told Channel 7 that the cat has a chronic illness that causes him to tire easily and requires regular medication.

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Thanatsorn said she and her family searched throughout the village and placed photographs of Chang An in several locations before offering a reward. The reward was initially set at 50,000 baht but was later increased to 100,000 baht after the family received no information.

The family has lived with Chang An for more than two years. Thanatsorn said they have cried every night since he disappeared and that no one in the household has been eating or sleeping properly for almost a month. The family’s other cat, Mu Lan, has also become withdrawn and stopped playing since Chang An went missing.

Thanatsorn showed the media Chang An’s air-conditioned bedroom, which has remained empty since his disappearance. His litter box has deliberately been left unwashed in the hope that its smell could help Chang An find his way home if he is still nearby.

The owner also followed a supernatural practice suggested by other cat owners who had successfully found missing pets. She lit 16 incense sticks and placed them in front of the house in the hope of bringing Chang An home.

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The family has appealed to anyone who may have Chang An to return him, promising a reward and saying there would be no questions asked.

A similar case was reported in 2022 when a cat owner offered a 300,000 baht reward for the return of her missing Scottish Fold, Manee. The cat was eventually found near the owner’s home with help from security guards and neighbours, and the owner reportedly did not have to pay the reward.

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