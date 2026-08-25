Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan

A fire broke out at the former Ming Dih Chemical factory in Samut Prakan today, August 25, sending thick black smoke into the sky and alarming nearby residents. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The fire broke out around old chemical tanks left at the site, where large amounts of old foam and foam pellets remained.

Firefighters from Bang Phli Yai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Racha Thewa Subdistrict Administrative Organisation brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

Nattapon Rupan, a firefighter with Racha Thewa Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, said the fire was initially suspected to have been caused by people illegally entering the site to cut up stainless-steel tanks and scrap metal for sale.

He said sparks from the cutting may have ignited the leftover foam and foam pellets, causing the fire and heavy black smoke.

Nattapon said people frequently entered the site illegally to cut metal and suspected those responsible for this incident entered at night. No flames were visible when he gave his account, but residual heat remained, and firefighters continued monitoring the site.

The site was the scene of a major explosion and fire on July 5, 2021, which caused widespread damage, injured dozens of people and killed one firefighter.

Reports of people entering the site to cut up and steal scrap metal have recurred since then, often followed by fires, but the problem has yet to be effectively addressed.

Residents called on the factory operator and relevant agencies to tighten security and prevent outsiders from entering the site. They fear another serious incident similar to the 2021 disaster.

They also called for leftover foam, chemicals and raw materials at the site to be inspected and properly disposed of before another serious incident occurs.

Ming Dih Industry, established in 1986, produces expandable polystyrene (EPS), a raw material used in packaging, industrial goods and construction materials. The company says its products are distributed across several international markets.

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