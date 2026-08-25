Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 25, 2026, 4:28 PM
1 minute read
Ming Dih Chemical factory fire flares again in Samut Prakan | Thaiger
Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand

A fire broke out at the former Ming Dih Chemical factory in Samut Prakan today, August 25, sending thick black smoke into the sky and alarming nearby residents. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The fire broke out around old chemical tanks left at the site, where large amounts of old foam and foam pellets remained.

Firefighters from Bang Phli Yai Subdistrict Administrative Organisation and Racha Thewa Subdistrict Administrative Organisation brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

A fire at the old Ming Dih Chemical factory site in Samut Prakan was controlled within 20 minutes on August 25, with no injuries reported.
Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand

Nattapon Rupan, a firefighter with Racha Thewa Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, said the fire was initially suspected to have been caused by people illegally entering the site to cut up stainless-steel tanks and scrap metal for sale.

He said sparks from the cutting may have ignited the leftover foam and foam pellets, causing the fire and heavy black smoke.

Nattapon said people frequently entered the site illegally to cut metal and suspected those responsible for this incident entered at night. No flames were visible when he gave his account, but residual heat remained, and firefighters continued monitoring the site.

A fire at the old Ming Dih Chemical factory site in Samut Prakan was controlled within 20 minutes on August 25, with no injuries reported.
Photo via Fire & Rescue Thailand

The site was the scene of a major explosion and fire on July 5, 2021, which caused widespread damage, injured dozens of people and killed one firefighter.

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Reports of people entering the site to cut up and steal scrap metal have recurred since then, often followed by fires, but the problem has yet to be effectively addressed.

Residents called on the factory operator and relevant agencies to tighten security and prevent outsiders from entering the site. They fear another serious incident similar to the 2021 disaster.

They also called for leftover foam, chemicals and raw materials at the site to be inspected and properly disposed of before another serious incident occurs.

Ming Dih Industry, established in 1986, produces expandable polystyrene (EPS), a raw material used in packaging, industrial goods and construction materials. The company says its products are distributed across several international markets.

In similar news

Samut Prakan plastics factory told to move

More than 1,000 people file damage complaints related to Samut Prakan chemical fire

Firefighter in factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 25, 2026, 4:28 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.