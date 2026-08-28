Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 28, 2026, 2:59 PM
1 minute read
Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle | Thaiger
Photo via SiamNews

A Thai man found a male stranger lying in critical condition inside his parked car in Lop Buri yesterday, August 27, prompting an emergency rescue.

Mueang Lop Buri Police Station officers received a report from the car owner, 72 year old Jamlong, at 2.45pm that he found a man lying inside his car and appeared to be struggling to breathe. The car was parked in Soi Rama Dechochai 4, in the Thale Chup Sorn subdistrict, Mueang Lop Buri district.

Police dispatched three patrol units, while an emergency medical team from Phra Narai Maharaj Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers attended the scene.

Officers and rescue workers found an unidentified man wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and blue shorts lying inside the car. He did not respond when repeatedly called and was found to have a weak pulse and laboured breathing.

Thai man found unresponsive in stranger's car
Photo via SiamNews

After about 20 minutes of treatment, the man’s condition showed a response, and rescuers rushed him to the hospital for further treatment. He was later identified as 63 year old Chalermsak, a resident in the area.

The owner explained that he left his car at the house of the 60 year old man named Phet and went to the scene to collect his car. Phet was not home at that time.

Chamlong said he saw Chalermsak sleeping on the left passenger seat and decided to leave him alone. When Chanlong returned in the afternoon, Chalermsak was still in the same position, and Phet had not returned.

Related Articles
Thai man sleeps in stranger's car
Photo via SiamNews

Chamlong tried to wake Chalermsak, but the man did not respond. He contacted Phet and told him that someone appeared to have been sleeping inside his vehicle. Phet subsequently returned and contacted police.

Phet said he believed the situation could have had a serious outcome if the car owner had not discovered him. Relatives reportedly said Chalermsak has several underlying medical conditions.

According to the report on Channel 3, Chalermsak remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Similar news

Latest Thailand News
Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle

1 minute ago
Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says | Thaiger Politics News

Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says

2 minutes ago
Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya

16 minutes ago
Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri

48 minutes ago
Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road

2 hours ago
New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8 | Thaiger Aviation News

New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8

2 hours ago
Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July

3 hours ago
Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions

4 hours ago
Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit | Thaiger News

Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit

4 hours ago
Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend | Thaiger Crime News

Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend

4 hours ago
Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing | Thaiger News

Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing

5 hours ago
Bangkok crowned world&#8217;s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out

5 hours ago
Thailand deportation regulation takes effect today | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thailand deportation regulation takes effect today

5 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand, Pattaya eyes ฿15m cash injection | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand, Pattaya eyes ฿15m cash injection

5 hours ago
CP Group presses again for three-airport rail contract termination | Thaiger Transport News

CP Group presses again for three-airport rail contract termination

21 hours ago
Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries | Thaiger Crime News

Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries

22 hours ago
&#8216;9 Temples to Heaven&#8217; named Thailand’s Oscar submission | Thaiger Entertainment

‘9 Temples to Heaven’ named Thailand’s Oscar submission

22 hours ago
Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building | Thaiger Pattaya News

Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building

22 hours ago
Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting | Thaiger Crime News

Nakhon Sawan karaoke bar owner arrested in child trafficking sting

22 hours ago
Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband&#8217;s murder remains unclear | Thaiger News

Thai woman jailed in Myanmar as ex-husband’s murder remains unclear

22 hours ago
Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit | Thaiger Politics News

Phnom Penh accuses Anutin of sovereignty breach after border visit

23 hours ago
Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transgender driver denies accusation despite 240mg% of alcohol in system

23 hours ago
Thai Airways breaks into the world&#8217;s top 10 airlines for 2026 | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways breaks into the world’s top 10 airlines for 2026

24 hours ago
Thailand bans competitive exams, rankings for children under six | Thaiger Education

Thailand bans competitive exams, rankings for children under six

24 hours ago
Post Malone Thailand concert postponed, ticket refunds offered | Thaiger Bangkok News

Post Malone Thailand concert postponed, ticket refunds offered

1 day ago
Central Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 28, 2026, 2:59 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.