Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle

A Thai man found a male stranger lying in critical condition inside his parked car in Lop Buri yesterday, August 27, prompting an emergency rescue.

Mueang Lop Buri Police Station officers received a report from the car owner, 72 year old Jamlong, at 2.45pm that he found a man lying inside his car and appeared to be struggling to breathe. The car was parked in Soi Rama Dechochai 4, in the Thale Chup Sorn subdistrict, Mueang Lop Buri district.

Police dispatched three patrol units, while an emergency medical team from Phra Narai Maharaj Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers attended the scene.

Officers and rescue workers found an unidentified man wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and blue shorts lying inside the car. He did not respond when repeatedly called and was found to have a weak pulse and laboured breathing.

After about 20 minutes of treatment, the man’s condition showed a response, and rescuers rushed him to the hospital for further treatment. He was later identified as 63 year old Chalermsak, a resident in the area.

The owner explained that he left his car at the house of the 60 year old man named Phet and went to the scene to collect his car. Phet was not home at that time.

Chamlong said he saw Chalermsak sleeping on the left passenger seat and decided to leave him alone. When Chanlong returned in the afternoon, Chalermsak was still in the same position, and Phet had not returned.

Chamlong tried to wake Chalermsak, but the man did not respond. He contacted Phet and told him that someone appeared to have been sleeping inside his vehicle. Phet subsequently returned and contacted police.

Phet said he believed the situation could have had a serious outcome if the car owner had not discovered him. Relatives reportedly said Chalermsak has several underlying medical conditions.

According to the report on Channel 3, Chalermsak remains in critical condition at the hospital.

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