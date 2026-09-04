Kanchanaburi missing woman traced to boyfriend’s truck

A mother in Kanchanaburi filed a missing person report after losing contact with her daughter, who left home with her boyfriend on the evening of August 28 and has not been heard from since.

The 50 year old mother, Chantra, shared details of the case with several news agencies in an effort to find her daughter, 33 year old Wichuda, also known as Lukpla.

Chantra said Wichuda drove her own sedan to her cousin’s house at about 10pm on August 28. Her car remained at the property after she left with her boyfriend, Nut.

The family later reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Wichuda leaving the property with Nut in his white pickup truck.

Chantra said she contacted Nut to ask about her daughter, but he claimed he had not seen Wichuda for more than a month, despite the CCTV footage showing them leaving together. She said Nut subsequently blocked her on all contact channels.

Wichuda’s 10 year old son told Thairath that he last spoke to his mother on the evening of August 28. She told him she was travelling to another province to run an errand. The boy has been unable to reach his mother since then, with calls and messages going unanswered.

Chantra said Wichuda is devoted to her son, making the sudden loss of contact unusual.

She also said Wichuda and Nut had broken up and reconciled several times. According to Chantra, the couple frequently argued and sometimes became physically violent. Chantra said she feared her daughter may have become involved in a dangerous situation.

She filed a missing person report at Lat Ya Police Station in Kanchanaburi. Police checked records relating to Nut’s pickup truck and found that it was last seen in Chiang Mai province. Investigators have not yet located Nut or Wichuda and are working in the area to trace their movements.

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