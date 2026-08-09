Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 2:37 PM
1 minute read
Homeless Norwegian set to return home after 1,179-day overstay | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Nonthaburi Immigration

A homeless Norwegian man who has been in Thailand for more than three years is being prepared for his return home after Immigration officers found he had overstayed by 1,179 days.

Immigration officers took 44 year old Odd Stian Hesseberg for questioning on August 7 to establish the circumstances surrounding his situation.

His case came to public attention after he was found searching through rubbish for food and sleeping at temple pavilions in Pak Kret. Hesseberg previously said that he wanted to return to Norway but had been left stranded after his passport and other documents were allegedly stolen.

A homeless Norwegian who spent years living around temples in Nonthaburi is set to return home after officials found a 1,179-day overstay.
Photo via Nonthaburi Immigration

Immigration checks found that Hesseberg entered Thailand on March 3, 2023, and was permitted to stay until April 16. Records showed that he later applied to extend his stay at Nakhon Sawan Immigration on April 21 and was permitted to remain until May 16, 2023. Officials said he had overstayed by 1,179 days.

Immigration will proceed according to Thai law and coordinate with the Norwegian Embassy ahead of his return to Norway.

Hesseberg thanked temple staff and residents who had helped him during his time in Nonthaburi. He said he was happy that he would be able to return to Norway after being away from his home country for more than three years.

A homeless Norwegian who spent years living around temples in Nonthaburi is set to return home after officials found a 1,179-day overstay.
Photo via Nonthaburi Immigration

In similar news, a foreign woman sought assistance from locals in Krabi after she ran out of money and was unable to return to her home country, the United States.

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A cannabis shop owner near Ao Nang Beach in Krabi posted the story of the foreign woman on Facebook. He said the woman bought cannabis from his shop and urged him to share her story with the police because she wanted to go to Phuket and catch a flight back to the US.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 9, 2026, 2:37 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.