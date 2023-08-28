Thai man rushes to wedding after false pregnancy claim, pays dowry before abrupt breakup

Image via Khaosod

A 35 year old man was left heartbroken after his girlfriend of six months claimed she was pregnant, prompting him to rush into marriage. However, three days after their wedding, she called off their relationship, claiming she no longer loved the man. The woman also claimed she had miscarried and already had an abortion.

Aniruth, the unfortunate man from Kanchanaburi province, was further shocked when he surprised her on her birthday, only to discover photos of her celebrating with another man.

Aniruth sought to make their separation official by filing a daily record with the local police in Tha Mueang District, Kanchanaburi. He detailed his story, stating that he met his now ex-wife on Facebook.

After a six-month relationship, she claimed she was pregnant with his child in early August. Hospital tests confirmed her pregnancy, leading Aniruth to discuss marriage plans with his parents.

The bride-to-be’s family requested a dowry of 60,000 baht and 2 baht of gold. The marriage was hurriedly arranged before her birthday on August 23, on the advice of a respected monk, to avoid health complications for the unborn child.

The man’s wedding was held on August 20 at the bride’s family home in Tha Luang Subdistrict, Tha Mueang District.

Due to the rushed preparations, Aniruth and his parents could not provide the entire dowry, leading to negotiations that reduced the cash amount to 40,000 baht, which his girlfriend’s family accepted.

However, after the wedding, the man noticed his new bride started to act differently and seemed uninterested in him.

On her birthday, three days after their wedding, the excited man tried to surprise her. However, she did not return home, and when he contacted her family out of concern, she only claimed to be out with a friend.

Upon returning home, his new wife showed no interest in the birthday surprise and subsequently broke up with Aniruth, claiming she no longer loved him.

When questioned about their unborn child, she claimed she had miscarried due to bleeding and already had an abortion before the pregnancy check-up and her wedding to the man. She even further demanded 10,000 baht from Aniruth to pay off a loan she took to pay for her private hospital treatment.

Feeling deceived, Aniruth found photos on his short-term wife’s Facebook story of her celebrating her birthday with another man, on the same day he had prepared a surprise for her at home. Distraught, Aniruth decided to post his story on Facebook and share it with various pages as a warning to other men.

Aniruth now wants to clear up all issues with his ex-wife to move forward in life, even though he feels betrayed. He filed a daily record with the police to document their separation and clear any future financial claims from potential creditors against him for debts she owed.

