Former MP gunman fined for smoking in police custody

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 3:51 PM
1 minute read
Former MP gunman fined for smoking in police custody | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from MGR Online

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has fined former Nonthaburi MP Chalong Riewraeng 5,000 baht for smoking inside Rattanathibet Police Station, while the station itself was fined 3,000 baht for allowing the violation.

DDC officials visited the station today, August 11, after images emerged of Chalong smoking inside a meeting room while in police custody. Officials said the station is a government building and therefore a smoke-free area under the Tobacco Products Control Act of 2017.

A DDC public health official said photographs published in news reports provided clear evidence of the offence and were used to proceed under Section 42 of the law.

Nonthaburi former MP Chalong Riewraeng faces four charges as the governor denies he received special treatment in police custody.
Photo via Thaicrime Online

The official said Chalong was not being singled out, as the smoking ban applies to all government buildings. Officials can issue fines when they discover a violation or receive a report.

The images had prompted criticism because Chalong was shown smoking and without handcuffs while being held at the station.

The former MP is accused of fatally shooting Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation chairman Police Colonel Thongchai Yenprasert.

Police have charged him with premeditated murder, attempted murder, firing a gun without reasonable cause in a town, village or public gathering place, and carrying a firearm in a town, village or public place without reasonable cause.

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Former MP Chalong Riewraeng was fined 5,000 baht after he was pictured smoking inside Rattanathibet Police Station while in custody.
Photo via MGR Online

After the smoking fine was processed, investigators prepared to take Chalong to Nonthaburi Provincial Court to request his detention over the shooting case.

Police have opposed bail, citing the seriousness of the case and the severity of the potential penalties.

In related news, Nonthaburi governor Chetsada Mosigrat has rejected claims that former MP Chalong received special treatment in police custody after images showed him smoking inside Rattanathibet Police Station.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 11, 2026, 3:51 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.