Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 4:55 PM
1 minute read
Falling tree injures 4 Spanish tourists at Ayutthaya temple | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Four Spanish tourists were injured when a large tree fell at Wat Phra Si Sanphet in Ayutthaya Historical Park today, August 16. Three women suffered minor injuries, while a man was seriously injured.

The tree fell beside a walkway at the historic site at about 12.30pm, with branches landing on members of a Spanish family visiting the temple.

The seriously injured tourist was identified as 55 year old Javier de Esteban Lucea. He suffered broken ribs on his right side and two fractures to his left leg.

Four Spanish tourists were injured after a large tree falls at an Ayutthaya temple, with one man suffering serious injuries.
Photo via DailyNews

Rescue workers from the Phutthaisawan Foundation and Ruam Katanyu Foundation, along with a medical team from Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital, responded to the scene. All four tourists were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The injured tourists were part of a Spanish family group of about 15 people. They were walking around the historic site when the tree suddenly fell, injuring four members of the group as Thai and foreign tourists were nearby.

An initial inspection found that the base of the tree was hollow and showed signs of breakage. With no rain or strong winds at the time, officials suspect age or decay may have caused the tree to collapse, although the exact cause remains under investigation.

Four Spanish tourists were injured after a large tree falls at an Ayutthaya temple, with one man suffering serious injuries.
Photo via Matichon

DailyNews reported that officials used chainsaws to cut the branches and remove the fallen tree to clear the walkway and make the area safe for visitors.

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Ayutthaya Governor Chuanin Wongsathitjirakan later visited Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Hospital to check on the injured tourists. The governor instructed relevant agencies to closely assist the group.

The provincial tourism and sports office was assigned to coordinate with tourist police, while the hospital director was instructed to ensure all four injured tourists received full medical care.

In similar news, back in May, a Danish tourist was injured while jogging along a beach in Rayong after a falling pine branch pierced his leg. Rescue workers and medical staff provided first aid before transporting him to the hospital.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 4:55 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.