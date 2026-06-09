Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage

A circular island in Pathum Thani attracted widespread attention online after aerial footage revealed an unusual formation near the Chao Phraya River, now dubbed the El Ojo of Thailand and the Eye of Thailand.

The footage was shared yesterday, June 8, by Thai legal specialist, Prinya Thaewanarumitkul, who posted images from the river survey conducted about one kilometre from Pathum Thani Bridge.

The video showed a near-perfect circular patch of greenery surrounded by water. Prinya said the island measures around 100 metres in radius and appears to consist of dense vegetation, likely aquatic plants. No structures or signs of human habitation were visible in the area.

He compared the formation to “El Ojo” in Argentina, a similar circular floating island discovered about 20 years ago, and noted the resemblance as significant. He also invited academics and followers to share views on whether the formation resulted from natural processes or human activity.

Prinya suggested the island may have formed from floating vegetation gradually rotating due to wind, eventually shaping into a circle. He also raised the possibility that the 2011 floods in Thailand contributed to its formation.

The footage has been shared with the Pathum Thani provincial governor, with Prinya expressing hope that authorities may preserve the site as a provincial landmark.

Following the post, Thai social media users began referring to the site as the Eye of Thailand, drawing from the Spanish term “El Ojo,” meaning eye.

Local residents told Channel 7 that the land belongs to a private owner and has remained unused for more than 10 years. They said soil had previously been excavated from the area, leaving a large pit, and believe the current island may have formed in the same location.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) later released additional aerial footage and said further analysis using motion tracking and historical satellite imagery could help explain the island’s origin.

Based on initial findings, GISTDA stated that the formation is likely a rotating floating island composed of aquatic vegetation, which gradually moves and maintains its circular shape.