Ex-monk and woman shamed by TikTok video at Ayutthaya temple

Controversy around a TikTok video showing a monk with a woman drinking beer. (via People)

On the quiet afternoon of August 9, Wat Ratsadhattaram (Old Canal) in Bang Sai district, Ayutthaya province unexpectedly became the centre of controversy. A video posted on TikTok featuring a woman cosily embracing a man dressed in what seemed like a Buddhist monk’s attire and sipping beer near him went viral. The man’s monk robes and the religious paraphernalia surrounding them soon ignited a debate among online viewers.

The woman, in her video, was seen sporting casual attire and was filmed enjoying a cold beer, sitting beside what appeared to be a Buddhist monk. Prayer flags, candlesticks, and other temple objects littered about suggested that the location was a monastery.

In more such uploads on the woman’s TikTok channel, she was seen strolling playfully with the same man who was still in a monk’s robe, akin to leisurely bird-watching walks. The videos left viewers shocked and urged them to question the place where they were filmed.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the TikTok videos were filmed on the temple grounds of Wat Ratsadhattaram (Old Canal). The Head Monk of the temple, 62 years old Vayamo, later confirmed that the man depicted in the videos was indeed a former junior monk, known as Pong, who had studied and lived in the monastery for three years.

“Pong was genuinely remorseful for his actions, having requested to leave monastic life the day after the incident. His parents were the first to see the video and were understandably dismayed at his behaviour. They asked to have him leave his religious life behind, as he had failed to uphold the Dharma.”

One more monk, who featured in the video while the woman was consuming beer, was identified as Somchai. But Somchai clarified that he had nothing to do with the TikTok videos.

“The man you see in the video is indeed me, but I had no interaction with or any knowledge about the woman.”

The woman had arrived at the monastery in a rented pickup truck, looking for a particular monk who was studying at the monastery at the time. On the day of the incident, the woman insisted on staying overnight with Somchai but was refused. Finally, with combined intervention from her parents and the locals, she was persuaded to return home.