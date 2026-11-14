Ex-Krungthai Bank adviser arrested in Nonthaburi over 53-million-baht customer fraud

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Police arrested a 58 year old former Krungthai Bank investment adviser in Nonthaburi yesterday, November 13, accusing her of using 13 customers’ documents to open fund accounts and ATM cards in their names and taking more than 53.57 million baht over 13 years. The bank has repaid the customers in full, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Crime Suppression Division officers detained Rungratchanee Chotiprom outside a house in Bang Si Thong subdistrict, Bang Kruai district, on a Bangkok South Criminal Court warrant for theft by an employee and for forging and using forged documents. Police said they began tracking her after the SEC made the case public on November 5, and they have passed her to investigators for legal proceedings.

The SEC said that between February 2012 and March 2025 she allegedly used documents that customers had handed over for term fund investments to open accounts and obtain ATM cards without their knowledge or consent. She then allegedly withdrew money from their deposit accounts to buy funds they had not asked for, sold their holdings without telling them and spent the money on herself.

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According to the regulator, she also allegedly transferred money into the customers’ genuine accounts so their statements looked normal, and created false transaction records and altered or destroyed bank documents to hide losses that came to 53,575,843.56 baht in total. Krungthai found the irregularities, reported them to the SEC and filed a police complaint.

The SEC has revoked her approval as an investment adviser and barred her from applying to work in the capital market for 10 years from November 6.

Police said she denied all the charges, telling officers that her family had run short of money after the 2011 floods and that she, as its main earner, had come under pressure.

The SEC told investors to check their fund holdings and deposit statements regularly, and never to let an adviser make transactions on their behalf or hand over documents such as withdrawal slips, ID cards or bank passbooks.

Similarly, in June last year, police in Buriram arrested a loan officer accused of keeping a loan of about 700,000 baht that he had talked a restaurant owner into taking out.

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