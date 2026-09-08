Chinese woman alleges 30 million baht house theft in Samut Prakan

A Chinese businesswoman filed a complaint after strangers forced their way into her rented house in Samut Prakan while she was in China, with valuables worth more than 30 million baht later found missing.

The Chinese woman, Chen Jia, shared her account in an interview with Channel 7, hoping media attention would help her recover the missing belongings. Chen explained that the incident occurred while she was in China, leaving only a maid to look after the property.

The maid told Chen that she returned to the house and found the lock on the front door broken. A security camera inside the property was also removed. The maid called Chen and sent her a video showing the damage to the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the maid encountered a group of people who claimed to be the new owners of the property. The group allegedly told her to pack her belongings and leave the house within one hour.

Chen told Channel 7 that she signed a contract to rent the house on December 1, 2024, agreeing to pay 3 million baht per year. She insisted that the rental agreement had neither expired nor been breached.

After reviewing security camera footage, Chen said she saw a man and a woman entering the house on the day of the incident.

Chen then returned to Thailand and inspected the property. She discovered that belongings worth more than 30 million baht were missing, including 600,000 baht in cash and other valuables.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Channel 7, the leasing company that owned the house had two shareholders. One shareholder allegedly sold the property to another company under a sale with a right of redemption for 18 million baht.

However, this shareholder did not buy the house back, resulting in the property being transferred to another company.

Chen filed a complaint at Bang Phli Police Station, asking officers to seize or freeze the house pending a court ruling. She also requested prosecution of those involved for trespassing.

No public statement has been issued by the person claiming to be the new owner of the property.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT