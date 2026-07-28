Chinese burglary suspects fly back into Thailand, arrested at airport

Two Chinese nationals wanted over a series of burglaries at a luxury housing estate in Nonthaburi were arrested after returning to Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport today, July 28.

Police arrested the two 49 year old suspects, Le Bao Jiang and Feiqing Hong, at the airport’s international arrivals hall after immigration officers alerted investigators to their return.

Both are wanted under arrest warrants issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on May 11 over alleged burglaries at a luxury housing estate.

Investigators allege the pair, together with a third Chinese suspect, Wenhu Achen, burgled three houses in a luxury estate in Bang Tanai subdistrict, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, on April 9 and 11. The burglaries caused an estimated one million baht in losses.

The stolen items reportedly included gold necklaces, cash and luxury brand handbags.

According to investigators, CCTV footage showed the three suspects using a Grab vehicle to travel to the area before walking through vacant land behind the luxury estate and climbing a fence to enter the property.

The suspects allegedly burgled three houses on April 9 and 11 before selling the stolen items in Pattaya, Chon Buri.

Police believe the group travelled to Thailand during the Songkran holiday specifically to carry out the burglaries. They allegedly stayed at a hotel in Bangkok’s Don Mueang area before leaving Thailand for China on April 14.

Officers later identified all three suspects through hotel records and other evidence before obtaining arrest warrants and coordinating with Immigration Bureau officers to monitor their return to Thailand.

Morkhao Online reported that the two accused denied all charges during initial questioning, while the third suspect has not re-entered Thailand and remains at large

In similar news, two Chinese nationals were arrested after police tracked them through cigarette butts left at the scene of a gold robbery in Nakhon Ratchasima. The pair allegedly stole about 30 gold rings worth approximately 380,000 baht before fleeing.