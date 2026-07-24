Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 10:53 AM
1 minute read
Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire | Thaiger
Photo via ThaiRath

A police officer is in critical condition after being shot by a colleague following a workplace dispute at a highway police service centre in Chachoengsao province.

The Chachoengsao police shooting took place at around 1am yesterday, July 23, in the car park outside the Bang Khla Highway Police Service Centre in Bang Khla district.

The injured officer was identified as Police Sub-Lieutenant Yutthapong. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, left arm and hip before being rushed to Buddhasothorn Hospital for emergency treatment. Hospital officials have not released an update on his condition.

Police arrested the accused, Police Senior Sergeant Major Phitsanu Malaisorn, at the scene after he reportedly waited to surrender. Officers also seized a 9mm handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.

Police shooting Chachoengsao
Photo via ThaiRath

According to witnesses, Yutthapong was the head of the highway police service centre. Before the incident, he and Phitsanu had attended a meal with more than 10 fellow officers before returning to the station.

Witnesses told investigators the pair began arguing at the restaurant and continued the dispute during the journey back to the service centre.

The girlfriend of a maid employed at the centre told police she heard the officers arguing loudly in the car park before several gunshots were fired. She said she then found Yutthapong lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Related Articles

Channel 7 reported that more than 10 shots were fired during the incident. Phitsanu admitted the dispute was related to work but declined to provide further details. Investigators said he appeared to be under significant stress during questioning.

Police arrested for shooting colleague
Photo via ThaiRath

According to reports, the disagreement may have stemmed from differing views on work procedures linked to the officers’ positions and age difference. Phitsanu stated he would speak only in the presence of his lawyer.

The accused was scheduled to be taken to Chachoengsao Provincial Court today, July 24, for temporary detention while the investigation continues.

In a separate incident reported in February, a police officer at Huai Khwang Police Station in Bangkok accidentally shot a colleague during a firearms inspection before a training exercise. Police said the shooting was accidental and not the result of any personal dispute.

Latest Thailand News
Bitkub SEC complaint follows five-year hack cover-up | Thaiger Thailand News

Bitkub SEC complaint follows five-year hack cover-up

4 minutes ago
Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Chachoengsao police remains in critical condition after colleague opens fire

22 minutes ago
Thailand hit with top rate as Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 nations | Thaiger Business News

Thailand hit with top rate as Trump slaps new tariffs on 60 nations

24 minutes ago
New evidence reveals more than 10 attackers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack | Thaiger South Thailand News

New evidence reveals more than 10 attackers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

1 hour ago
Anutin doubles down on China support, Taiwan disappointed | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin doubles down on China support, Taiwan disappointed

1 hour ago
Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists urged not to give cash to homeless people in Pattaya

17 hours ago
Thai woman exposes husband&#8217;s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman exposes husband’s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine

18 hours ago
Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun | Thaiger South Thailand News

Malaysian boat caught supplying diesel to Thai fishing boat off Satun

18 hours ago
Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation | Thaiger Thai Life

Prostitution in Thailand and the cost of criminalisation

18 hours ago
Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man | Thaiger Thailand News

Dog carrying human hand raises questions over missing Surin man

18 hours ago
Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering | Thaiger Crime News

Truck driver leads two-hour chase across Korat before surrendering

19 hours ago
China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

China pressure hits gallery, newsroom, now cinema in Thailand

19 hours ago
Southern Thailand&#8217;s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is | Thaiger Politics News

Southern Thailand’s 22-year insurgency: why the conflict continues and who BRN is

20 hours ago
Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store&#8217;s fitting room | Thaiger Crime News

Customer defecates in Rayong clothing store’s fitting room

20 hours ago
Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket

20 hours ago
Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack | Thaiger South Thailand News

Gunmen kill five volunteer rangers in Narathiwat checkpoint attack

21 hours ago
Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman fakes sexual assault allegation against taxi rider

21 hours ago
Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist rescued after becoming stranded in Pattaya waters

22 hours ago
Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade | Thaiger Business News

Risk-On or Risk-Off? How to Read Global Sentiment Before You Trade

23 hours ago
Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas | Thaiger Crime News

Thai, Japanese nabbed for Tokyo sex business via student visas

23 hours ago
Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy | Thaiger Thailand News

Video shows royalists beating man accused of insulting monarchy

1 day ago
Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing | Thaiger Crime News

Food delivery rider narrowly avoids assault for simply singing

1 day ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll climbs as investigation continues

1 day ago
Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Crime News

Police officer fires more than 10 shots at colleague in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Mother urges better emergency response in school after son&#8217;s collapse | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother urges better emergency response in school after son’s collapse

2 days ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 24, 2026, 10:53 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.