Power bank, portable fan suspected in Chachoengsao car fire
A 46 year old woman narrowly avoided losing her car on July 12 after a portable electric fan or a power bank was suspected of catching fire while parked at a school in Chachoengsao.
Police from Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station were called to a car fire at Wat Don Thong School in Bang Tin Pet subdistrict, Mueang district, Chachoengsao. Chachoengsao municipal disaster prevention officers and rescue workers also responded.
When emergency crews arrived, members of the public were already using fire extinguishers to tackle the blaze inside a black sedan. Although the fire was brought under control, the car sustained extensive damage.
An inspection of the vehicle found a portable electric fan and a power bank, both damaged by the fire, on the rear parcel shelf. Officials believe the devices may have been the source of the blaze, but the exact cause remains under investigation.
The owner said she had travelled from Bang Pakong district to take her child to an entrance examination at Wat Don Thong School. While waiting inside the school, she heard people shouting that a car was on fire.
She initially did not realise it was her vehicle, but rushed outside and found it on fire.
The owner said she was unsure whether the fire started in the fan or the power bank because both had been left together on the rear parcel shelf. She believes the heat built up inside the parked car might have damaged one of the devices and caused it to catch fire.
DailyNews reported that she has since contacted her insurance company to inspect the vehicle and assess the damage.
Elsewhere, a fire broke out at the staff accommodation of a well-known molam group in Khon Kaen, reportedly caused by an overheated and short-circuited power bank. A video of the incident was posted online, showing flames engulfing the structure.
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