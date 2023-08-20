Century-old In Buri market: fire crews struggle to control flames

Picture courtesy of โต้ง หนุ่มร่วมกตัญญ Facebook

A blazing fire has plagued the 100-year-old In Buri market, with the latest reports indicating that around 15 fire trucks have not yet been able to control the flames. An initial assessment reveals damage to approximately 12 residences.

The fire crisis at the In Buri market was reported yesterday evening. Located in the ancient commercial district of Sing Buri province, the market, over a century old, is an integral part of the local community.

The rapid spread of the fire is attributed to wooden buildings in the old market serving as an ideal fuel source. Further complications arose due to the presence of a gas shop in the vicinity. The shop resulted in continuous explosive noises and pockets of flames spreading unpredictably.

Furthermore, the narrow lanes of the In Buri market area hindered the access of more than 15 fire trucks, exacerbating the situation, reported KhaoSod.

Facing these challenging circumstances, officials had to manually drag fire hoses to quench the inferno in In Buri market. The officers, supported by the local electricity authority, launched an effort to cut off power in the area.

Provincial authorities have requested additional resources including water-carrying vehicles, light projection vehicles, small rescue vehicles and cars. Support is being provided by the provincial disaster management zone 16, Chai Nat, along with other officials.

Preliminary reports indicate fire damage to approximately 12 houses nearby the In Buri market area though the extend of the damage has not yet been disclosed. However, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Despite efforts exceeding two hours, the fire raged uncontrolled throughout the In Buri market.

Similar to the In Buri market fire, two days ago, a blaze sparked and swiftly wreaked havoc on a vacant construction camp in the Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, near the famous resort city of Pattaya.

Officials reported that the seemingly intense electrical fire completely consumed the deserted wooden structure on Wednesday. Alarming as the blazing destruction was, there were no reported injuries or fatalities.