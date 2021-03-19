Bus driver of student field trip arrested after police find 600 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard | Thaiger

A chartered bus driver, who recently took students on a field trip, was arrested after police found 600 kilograms of methamphetamine in the bus’ luggage compartment. 53 year old Amorn Chatawittayakul, the driver, was stopped at the Tha Yang intersection on Phetkasem Highway in Thailand’s central Petchaburi province at about 8pm last night.

The bus was headed back from a student field trip to King Mongkut Memorial Park of Science and Technology in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Police searched the bus and found 30 sacks containing speed pills and crystal meth, each weighing about 20 kilograms.

20 year old Naratorn Hongtong, the bus’ attendant, was also arrested. Police say the suspects admitted they drove the bus to Pak Tho district of Ratchaburi to pick up the drugs from a man who gave them 100,000 baht to deliver them to Phatthalung province. Then they returned to pick up the kids and drive them back to Songkhla province. Police say the chartered bus had the words “Petcharee Tour” written on it.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.