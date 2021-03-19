Bus driver of student field trip arrested after police find 600 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard | Thaiger

Central Thailand
Bus driver of student field trip arrested after police find 600 kilograms of methamphetamine onboard
A chartered bus driver, who recently took students on a field trip, was arrested after police found 600 kilograms of methamphetamine in the bus’ luggage compartment. 53 year old Amorn Chatawittayakul, the driver, was stopped at the Tha Yang intersection on Phetkasem Highway in Thailand’s central Petchaburi province at about 8pm last night.
The bus was headed back from a student field trip to King Mongkut Memorial Park of Science and Technology in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Police searched the bus and found 30 sacks containing speed pills and crystal meth, each weighing about 20 kilograms.
20 year old Naratorn Hongtong, the bus’ attendant, was also arrested. Police say the suspects admitted they drove the bus to Pak Tho district of Ratchaburi to pick up the drugs from a man who gave them 100,000 baht to deliver them to Phatthalung province. Then they returned to pick up the kids and drive them back to Songkhla province. Police say the chartered bus had the words “Petcharee Tour” written on it.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Central Thailand
World Heritage committee to consider delaying Kaeng Krachan national park application
The UNESCO World Heritage Centre says it recognises the plight being faced by indigenous Karen people in Kaeng Krachan national park, in central Thailand. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Karen villagers are not permitted to live in the park, after complaints from environmental rights groups concerned about the effect on the surrounding forest land.
The Karen people have submitted a petition to the centre, calling for a delay in the processing of the park’s application for World Heritage status. They want the decision put off until a dispute between them and the Thai Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is resolved. According to a Thai PBS World report, the petition was submitted by the non-profit organisation, The Cross Cultural Foundation, on behalf of the Karen people. After being submitted on January 22, the group received a response from the director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre on March 15.
In her response, Mechtild Rössler acknowledges the plight of the Karen people and the concerns they have raised. She says the petition has been forwarded to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the committee responsible for overseeing World Heritage applications. It has also been sent to the Thai government.
Around 75 non-profit organisations and other groups have written to embassies in Thailand and other international organisations in the Kingdom, accusing the Thai government of human rights’ violations in its treatment of indigenous people. They are calling on these organisations to lobby the government for fairer treatment of the Karen villagers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon field hospitals plan to shut down as Covid cases drop to double-digits
The central province and epicentre of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19, Samut Sakhon is set to shut down as many as 7 field hospitals after daily reported cases of the virus have dropped to double-digits. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary for Public Health says the country is now only seeing between 30-50 new cases of Covid per day, thanks to successful disease control measures.
Such measures included active case finding in communities, surveillance and “bubble and seal” measures at factories which have seen about 10% of workers infected and quarantined. Those large factories enforced masks, hand-washing, testing and social distancing, which proved to be a successful strategy to control the spread of the virus which began its second-wave last December.
The field hospitals, which were set up to treat infected migrant workers, are now seeing more vacant beds, many being used unnecessarily. Now, there are only about 120 beds in use.
Kiattiphum says the ministry had recently spoken with the Samut Sakhon provincial public health chief about closing 7 of its 10 field hospitals, which feature 2,227 beds out of a total of 4,127 beds.
After shutting down the 7 field hospitals, only 3 would be left, with about 1,900 beds to be held in case of another emergency situation. And, if those hospitals prove to be not needed, they would be shut down as well.
As of February 15, Samut Sakhon reopened 22 wet markets but that didn’t include the seafood market where the outbreak began. Currently, there is no word yet on when the seafood market would reopen. Those 22 wet markets had been shut down since December 19 after the second-wave of Covid began.
58 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 513 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,598 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 58 in cases, 17 were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk areas in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nonthaburi and Ratchaburi.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thailand welcomes UN to inspect ethnic Karen village in Kaeng Krachan national park
Thailand’s government says it is welcoming the United Nations to inspect the ethnic Karen village in Kaeng Krachan national park after ongoing allegations of human rights violations allegedly committed by Thai officials.
The villagers were evacuated from their original village of Ban Bang Kloy or Jai Paendin in the national park after locals complained that the village’s location could potentially destroy the natural forest land. But the new resettlement area where they were moved, has been a source of controversy as many Karen villagers were allegedly unhappy about the relocation.
The village head echoed concerns saying that the Karen people could not live in the resettlement village out of fear they would starve to death. But government officials say the resettlement area has a school and solar panels on every household with vocational training being offered for the villagers.
Since the relocation, at least 22 villagers left the new location and went back to their original village of Ban Kloy, signaling that there are still issues that are not being addressed. Back in January, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not use force against the villager who were reprimanded after leaving the resettlement area. He said unlike past governments, he would take care of those living in Bang Kloy by ensuring that they have proper jobs and a place to live.
Park officials began evicting the Karen from Bang Kloy or Jai Paen Din village in 1996, but park management shortcomings allegedly allowed them to sneak back to their land. In 2011, the government submitted an application to recognise the park as a world heritage site, leading to houses and rice barns in the village to allegedly be torched and burned.
After human rights watchdogs complained, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled in 2018 that as the Karen are indigenous to the land. The ruling dictated that forest authorities must respect the cabinet resolution of August 3, 2010 which prohibits the eviction of indigenous communities from ancestral land until all land rights conflicts are resolved.
The verdict was supposed to be a victory for the Karen people, but park officials allegedly created even more suppressive laws which allowed their homeland to be destroyed via different methods such as setting fire to their homes. Even more concerning to human rights activists was that such laws were approved by the military-sponsored National Legislative Assembly.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World/Bangkok Post
